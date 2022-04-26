George Karlaftis falling in NFL Draft would be dream scenario for Cleveland Browns

If one of the top defensive ends in the 2022 NFL Draft fall, the Cleveland Browns definitely have to be active.



A year ago, the Cleveland Browns drafted linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The Notre Dame product was widely regarded as a first-round prospect that fell in the draft. This year, there could be another player that could fall, perhaps one the Brown could make a move on.

Defensive end George Karlaftis is a player that was once looked at as a top-15 prospect, who now may not be drafted in the first round.

“Three prospects I’ve heard who could fall out of Round 1: Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum. Dean is the most likely of the trio to still be a first-rounder,” said ESPN’s Todd McShay.

Karlaftis is just 21-years old and has the makings to be a force in the NFL. The Purdue edge player is athletic, has good size, and was productive. These three traits are working in his favor, leading to believe that he should have some very good football ahead of him.

As a freshman, Karlaftis had his best season with 7.5 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss. As a senior, Karlaftis did not have the same state, but still played pretty well. He recorded 2 forced fumbles, 4.5 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss. Pro Football Focus graded Karlaftis as an 87.2 this past season.

If the Browns were able to acquire a player like Karlaftis, they would likely need to trade up in the second round. It is doable, as well as ideal. Karlaftis should be ready to play a large role early on in his career and he would be cheaper than resigning Jadeveon Clowney for example.

It could all be a wash and Karlaftis goes in the first round, he should simply because he’s that talented. If that isn’t the case, the Browns have to throw their best shot at drafting the edge player.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!