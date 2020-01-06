Glazer: Cowboys Hire Mike McCarthy, Removing One Option And One Competitor

BrownsMaven
Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have one less team to compete against for hiring a head coach, but they also have one less candidate to consider for their head coaching position as Jay Glazer of Fox Sports is reporting the Dallas Cowboys are hiring Mike McCarthy as their head coach. The former Green Bay Packers head coach spent two days in Dallas interviewing while they engaged in their long goodbye with Jason Garrett.

As much as the Garrett situation became odd with plenty laughing at them, it didn't stop them from making one of the quickest hires in the offseason. The Cowboys and Washington Redskins have been the first two teams to fill their coaching vacancies, both from the NFC East. The Redskins wasted little time in hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera. The New York Giants are still in the market for a new head coach after moving on from Pat Shurmur as that division completely remakes itself.

Along with the Giants, the Panthers are also looking for a head coach. This will only ramp up speculation that the Browns are targeting New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is scheduled to interview both with the Panthers and Browns.

The candidate the Browns almost gave the job to last year, Kevin Stefanski, the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings is scheduled to speak to the Browns this week. The Vikings were able to pull off a remarkable victory in New Orleans against the Saints, which means that Stefanski wouldn't be able to take the job for at least one more week, assuming that's the direction they wish to go.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is scheduled to speak with the Browns on Monday. The team also spoke with Robert Saleh, the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers and Greg Roman, the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

