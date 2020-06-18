BrownsDigest
VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook Discusses Salary Cap Implications On Myles Garrett Contract

Pete Smith

In a conference call Thursday, the new Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook was asked about Myles Garrett and the team's intent to sign a long term deal with the franchise pass rusher.

The most interesting question that Cook really answered was in regards to the salary cap and the possibility that it will either stagnate for a year or even drop due to a loss of revenue in 2020. While Cook acknowledges the team has to plan ahead and factor in these considerations when it comes to planning for 2021 and beyond, it certainly doesn't sound like it will have an impact on the negotiations with Garrett.

Beyond the fact that Garrett is simply that good and can almost name his price, it helps to show how committed the Browns are to signing Garrett and getting it done this offseason.

Regardless of what happens with the salary cap, the Browns don't want to be in a situation where they are negotiating a contract with Garrett in 2021. Given the talent they have and the potential ability to add more of it, having Garrett's contract done allows them to know exactly where they stand in terms of the salary cap and work to get help for him and the team in general.

It's also a potential benefit in terms of recruiting free agents for next season. The best player on their team would be in the mix for the foreseeable future and put them one huge step closer to potentially winning a Super Bowl.

Cook did not shed any light on any updates about negotiations with Garrett, only saying that he hopes he will be in Cleveland for a long time.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Tweets About Conversation With Dr. Anthony Fauci Regarding Feasibility Of Football

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta tweeted about a conversation he had with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious disease about the feasibility of football this fall.

Pete Smith

Chad O'Shea On Kareem Hunt: "I've Been Very Impressed With Him As A Receiver"

Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea was asked about the third receiver position and the possibility of Kareem Hunt contributing in that role in his conference call Wednesday.

Pete Smith

Chad O'Shea On Donovan Peoples-Jones: "He's Got Great Character, He's Highly Intelligent"

Chad O'Shea, the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Cleveland Browns had a conference call with the local media on Wednesday and one of the players he was asked about was Donovan Peoples-Jones, the rookie out of Michigan.

Pete Smith

Chad O'Shea On Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry: "They've Made A Lot of Progress"

As one would expect, much of the conference call with wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Chad O'Shea focused on the team's top receivers, Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry.

Pete Smith

Jamal Adams Officially Requests Permission To Seek Trade From Jets, Browns Should Be Interested

Frustrated with a lack of progress on a new contract, Jamal Adams has officially requested permission to seek a trade as reported by Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Pete Smith

Former Cleveland Browns Tackle Joe Thomas On Inequality: "I’ve learned that being “not racist” is just not good enough"

Joe Thomas may be higher on the list of likable people after his latest comments in a piece he wrote, showing what people need to do to fight racism.

BrandonLittle

Webster Slaughter, Joshua Cribbs Named To Browns Legends Class of 2020

On Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced that Webster Slaughter and Joshua Cribbs were being named to the 2020 Browns Legends class.

Pete Smith

NFL Responds to Dr. Fauci Concerns The Only Way They Can, Taking It One Step At A Time

The NFL's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Stills released a statement in response to concerns raised by Dr. Anthony Fauci, addressing them really the only way they can.

Pete Smith

Kareem Hunt Mentioned By Multiple Browns Coaches As Possible Third Receiver

Almost simultaneously via different forums Wednesday, two Cleveland Browns offensive coaches commented on the possible role for running back Kareem Hunt within the offense this year and what all he could do.

Pete Smith

Mike Florio: Teams May Not Take Full 90 Players To Camp

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a source, suggested teams are considering taking fewer than the alotted 90 players to training camp this year in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, comply with regulations.

Pete Smith