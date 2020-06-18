VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook Discusses Salary Cap Implications On Myles Garrett Contract

In a conference call Thursday, the new Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook was asked about Myles Garrett and the team's intent to sign a long term deal with the franchise pass rusher.

The most interesting question that Cook really answered was in regards to the salary cap and the possibility that it will either stagnate for a year or even drop due to a loss of revenue in 2020. While Cook acknowledges the team has to plan ahead and factor in these considerations when it comes to planning for 2021 and beyond, it certainly doesn't sound like it will have an impact on the negotiations with Garrett.

Beyond the fact that Garrett is simply that good and can almost name his price, it helps to show how committed the Browns are to signing Garrett and getting it done this offseason.

Regardless of what happens with the salary cap, the Browns don't want to be in a situation where they are negotiating a contract with Garrett in 2021. Given the talent they have and the potential ability to add more of it, having Garrett's contract done allows them to know exactly where they stand in terms of the salary cap and work to get help for him and the team in general.

It's also a potential benefit in terms of recruiting free agents for next season. The best player on their team would be in the mix for the foreseeable future and put them one huge step closer to potentially winning a Super Bowl.

Cook did not shed any light on any updates about negotiations with Garrett, only saying that he hopes he will be in Cleveland for a long time.