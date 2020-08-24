Cleveland Browns Rookie Grant Delpit Carted Off With Possible Achilles Injury

Coming into training camp, the Cleveland Browns were high on rookie safety Grant Delpit. The thought of him got even better as training camp got started and Delpit was able to get out on the field. Today, Delpit was carted off the field after being seen laying on his stomach while pounding the ground.

With the possibility of an Achilles injury, that is where things start to get series. A ruptured tendon like that would keep the rookie out until at least 2021, so there has to be high hope that it is not the problem. With Delpit showing frustration, he could likely be looking at a serious injury. A strain of the tendon would be a much better outcome, still painful and a touchy injury that can linger.

Delpit is in prime position to be a difference maker for this defense undoubtedly. The former LSU standout seems time with the ones, more so the second string defense though. He brings more talent to the table than Andrew Sendejo and even if Sendejo gets the nod, Delpit would likely takeover at some point. This is all an uncertain now with the possible serious injury to Delpit at Monday’s practice.

If Delpit is the victim of a serious injury, the Browns become thinner at safety, the reason Delpit was drafted. Karl Joseph will be out there at one safety spot, the other will be a question. After Delpit left the field Sheldrick Redwine stepped in at safety, for what it is worth.