SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeGM ReportFeatured ContentDivision OpponentsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Cleveland Browns Rookie Grant Delpit Carted Off With Possible Achilles Injury

BrandonLittle

Coming into training camp, the Cleveland Browns were high on rookie safety Grant Delpit. The thought of him got even better as training camp got started and Delpit was able to get out on the field. Today, Delpit was carted off the field after being seen laying on his stomach while pounding the ground. 

With the possibility of an Achilles injury, that is where things start to get series. A ruptured tendon like that would keep the rookie out until at least 2021, so there has to be high hope that it is not the problem. With Delpit showing frustration, he could likely be looking at a serious injury. A strain of the tendon would be a much better outcome, still painful and a touchy injury that can linger.

Delpit is in prime position to be a difference maker for this defense undoubtedly. The former LSU standout seems time with the ones, more so the second string defense though. He brings more talent to the table than Andrew Sendejo and even if Sendejo gets the nod, Delpit would likely takeover at some point. This is all an uncertain now with the possible serious injury to Delpit at Monday’s practice.

If Delpit is the victim of a serious injury, the Browns become thinner at safety, the reason Delpit was drafted. Karl Joseph will be out there at one safety spot, the other will be a question. After Delpit left the field Sheldrick Redwine stepped in at safety, for what it is worth. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Make Brave, Costly Decision, Placing Culture Over Talent, Releasing Earl Thomas

The Baltimore Ravens decided to release Earl Thomas, citing conduct detrimental to the team after an incident with teammate Chuck Clark, which has been described as the final straw with teammates.

Pete Smith

by

TW52

Cleveland Browns Kevin Stefanski Among Those Who Received a False Positive COVID Test

Yesterday was a different day when it came to COVID testing in the NFL, with 77 members testing false positive, the Cleveland Browns head coach was included.

BrandonLittle

No Tailgating This Season as City of Cleveland Places Ban

Tailgating is a long time tradition hours before a football game, especially a Cleveland Browns game. This year Muni Lot will be much quieter with the new restrictions placed on tailgating.

BrandonLittle

Browns Shut Down Practice Sunday in Response to Lab Findings

In response to one particular lab in New Jersey, the Cleveland Browns have shut down football activities for Sunday.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign LB Malcolm Smith, Reopen Facility

The Cleveland Browns announced on Sunday they were signing Malcolm Smith, a free agent linebacker and waiving Casey Dunn, a center they brought in with an injury designation. They also reopened the facility after closing it earlier in the day due to COVID concerns.

Pete Smith

Baltimore Ravens to Part Ways With Earl Thomas Today Due to Recent Happenings

Baltimore made a splash signing just over a year ago when getting Earl Thomas, today that comes to an end when the Ravens release or trade the pro bowl safety

BrandonLittle

Browns Rookie Report: How The Draft Class Is Performing

After a week and a half of practices, both with shells and full pads, the early returns on the 2020 NFL Draft class for the Cleveland Browns have been positive. The amount of success each is experiencing varies, but they collectively look like they belong on an NFL roster.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign DT Ricky Walker

Saturday, the Cleveland Browns announced the signing of defensive tackle Ricky Walker.

Pete Smith

Optimism on Browns Injury Front

The Cleveland Browns have gotten some optimistic reports about some of the players that have suffered injuries, including a pair returning to a full workload on a Saturday in shells.

Pete Smith

Nick Chubb Clears Concussion Protocol, Back at Practice

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has cleared concussion protocol just a few days after suffering the hit from Mack Wilson and should be back to practice today.

BrandonLittle