Greedy Williams on Jim Rome: "I Love The Scheme"

Cleveland Browns corner Greedy Williams was a guest on The Jim Rome Show and he was asked about the new defensive scheme under Joe Woods.

"I love the scheme. You know, it gives us opportunities to make plays. That's the thing you look for in a defensive coordinator. Is he able to have a defense set up where guys can make plays. His defense is set up where everybody on the field can make plays and that's one main thing I love about Joe."

Williams was also asked about the potential he and Denzel Ward had in response to comments made by Ward that the sky was the limit for them.

"Everyday we just competing with each other and I know he's gonna say great things about me, which I would say as well. You know, like you said, do our job first and everything else will work out. That's kind of the motto we set for ourselves. We're ready to get rocking and rolling."

Rome asked Williams about reuniting with former LSU teammate Grant Delpit.

"It feels great, man, just linking back up with a guy I did a lot of major things with. You know, he's a playmaker, I'm a playmaker, so just add two playmakers into the secondary, that's kinda what wins games. Turnovers. He's special, you know, to get turnovers for us, so it's a great feeling, man. I'm happy they made that pick and I know one thing: He's going to show up every game."

Greedy Williams spent time this offseason at the Shriner's hospital in Lousiana.