Greedy Williams to Make Season Debut, Deion Jones Update for Patriots Game

Cleveland Browns will have cornerback Greedy Williams back this week. The same may not be said for newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones.

Cleveland Browns are set to host the New England Patriots on Sunday, and they will do so with Greedy Williams back on the field. Williams is set to make his season debut off the injured reserve.

It couldn’t come at a better time for the Browns who will be without Denzel Ward, as he is in concussion protocol. Williams will operate with Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson Jr. as the team’s top three corners. Williams had a solid season last year, the hope is he can build off of that.

In bad news, the Browns likely won’t have newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones in this one. According to a report, Jones looks about a week out of returning from a stint on the injured reserve. The window is open for him to return very soon.

Jacob Phillips will be in the middle of the defense, looking to turn around what has been a terrible season for him. Phillips has stepped in for an injured Anthony Walker Jr. and it just has not gone well.

