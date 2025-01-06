Packers Named Possible Trade Partner for Cleveland Browns Star
The Cleveland Browns are entering what could be a very busy and entertaining offseason. A lot of changes could be made as the front office tries to get the team back to contention.
No one knows what kind of moves the Browns could look to make this offseason. Some of that might have to do with what Myles Garrett decides to do.
Garrett has been open about having no interest in going through a rebuild with Cleveland. He wants the team to lay out its plan for the future and prove to him that they can get back to winning. If they can't do that, he could demand a trade.
There are other players who could also end up being trade chips. One of them is star cornerback Denzel Ward.
When he's healthy, Ward is one of the most talented cornerbacks in the NFL. However, he has dealt with many different concussions throughout his career.
If the Browns are open to trading Ward this offseason, there would still be quite a few teams with interest in him.
ESPN recently suggested that Ward could be a trade target this offseason for teams around the league. One team that they suggested as a potential destination was the Green Bay Packers.
That would be a destination that would make a ton of sense. The Packers need help in the secondary, especially with Jaire Alexander constantly injured himself.
During the 2024 season in 16 games, Ward racked up 49 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and 19 defended passes.
Clearly, those numbers show that Ward is still more than capable of being an elite cover corner. That is exactly what Green Bay has been needing.
At 27 years old, Ward still has plenty of time left playing in his prime. The Packers would take a huge step in the right direction by acquiring him. Green Bay also has the assets needed to pull something off with Cleveland.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what happens this offseason. The Browns need to shake some things up and Ward could be a team to keep an eye on.