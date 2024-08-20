Here’s What Happened at Day 15 of Cleveland Browns Training Camp
The Browns opened up their final week of training camp with a lighter practice on Tuesday as they get ready for Saturday's preseason finale with the Seattle Seahawks.
Injuries continue to dominate the news cycle in Berea as a noticeable number of players were absent or not participating in practice. Here's everything you may have missed from Day 15 of Browns training camp.
Missing Stars
Two key offensive weapons in Amari Cooper and David Njoku were present out on the field but not in shells throughout the day. Both wound up as spectators on the final day of joint practices with Minnesota last week due to what Kevin Stefanski described as "soreness." The Browns head man did say Cooper was going to practice on Tuesday but only really participated in a walk through portion of practice.
Getting Warmed Up
Stefanski revealed prior to practice that despite sharing his plans to start Deshaun Wtson for the team's preseason matchup with Seattle next weekend, he will make a more finite decision on whether or not he'll play and how long – along with the other starters – later in the week. He's preparing the ones to play though.
Out on the field Watson had a solid day in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 work in anticipation of that first potential appearance this preseason. The Browns QB hit a couple tight window throws over the middle to Jordan Akins. Spun a beautiful deep ball to Jerry Jeudy down the right sideline, which he unfortunately dropped. Made a couple next throws to Elijah Moore and checked the ball down when needed. The biggest problem I still notice right now is his processing still seems a little slow at times, which forces him to roll out quite a bit even during 7-on-7s when there is no pass rush. Live game reps could probably help that.
The Tackle Carousel
With James Hudson III and Hakeem Adeniji now sidelined with injuries following Saturday's preseason game, it was Germain Ifedi taking first team reps at left tackle on Tuesday. He's likely to be the guy manning that spot in Seattle unless the team makes a move before then.
Play Of The Day
On one play during 7-on-7s Watson was couldn't find anyone open an improvised. Rolling to his left and tossing a beautiful ball to Moore on a corner route. Moore also ran a really nice route to free himself up going toward the sideline. It was an all around nice play and showcased how effective Watson can be on the move.
Other Lineup Notes
- One thing that caught my attention early on in 11-on-11s was the Zak Zinter lined up as an extra "tight end" on one play with the offense
- On defense it was Mohamoud Diabate running with the first team at linebacker today as Devin Bush took his first reps with the twos
Injury Report
Did not practice: David Bell (quad), Michael Dunn, Ronnie Hickman (back), Jordan Hicks, Isaiah McGuire (illness), Za'Darius Smith (knee), Denzel Ward (concussion protocol), Nathaniel Watson (quad), David Njoku, James Hudson III (ankle), Giovanni Ricci (knee), Cade York
Went Through Walk Through: Amari Cooper
PUP List: Nick Chubb (knee), D'Anthony Bell (shin), Dalvin Tomlinson (knee), Jack Conklin (knee), Jedrick Wills (knee)
NFI List: Greg Newsome (Hamstring), Nyheim Hines (knee)
Quote of the Day
"Nah, I don't think nothing. A baller is a baller. You're a football player no matter what week one preseason, no preseason, week five. If you are a baller, you going to go out there and ball, for me in my opinion."
- Jerry Jeudy on whether or not the limited snaps in the preseason causes slow starts in the regular season
What's Next?
The Browns will host their 16th and final practice of training camp on Wednesday, which is open to the public, before heading west to Seattle for the final preseason game on Thursday.