Houston Texans Being Sued Alongside Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans are now being sued alongside Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In a new development the Houston Texans are being included in the lawsuit against Deshaun Watson. Texans are being sued as well in civil courts for their supposed role of enabling Watson’s actions.

Texans Enabled Deshaun Watson’s Behavior

Statement from attorney Tony Buzbee:

“Based on what we have learned from the Houston Police Department, we will soon be joining the Houston Texans organization and others as defendants in the ongoing lawsuits against team has Deshaun Watson. Our thoroughly vetted each case.We are considering others. These many women are the true heroes in this sordid story. What has become clear is that the Houston Texans organization and their contracting "massage therapy company'” facilitated Deshaun Watson's conduct. In many of these cases, the Texans provided the opportunity for this conduct to occur. We believe the Texans organization was well aware of Watson's issues, but failed to act. They knew or certainlv should have known the Houston Texans organization provided rooms for Watson at the high- end Houstonian hotel for his "massages"; the Texans also provided massage tables and other support for Watson's proclivities -ostensibly to protect their "asset." We intend to make sure all involved in Watson's conduct are held accountable, in addition to and including Watson himself.”

In a sense if Watson goes down for the sexual misconduct cases, the Texans will be going with him for enabling the actions.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

