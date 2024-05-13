How Are The Browns Rookies Preparing To Make The Leap To The NFL?
The transition from college football to the NFL can be a challenging one. Plenty of draft picks, first-round or otherwise, have tried and failed to make it in the pros.
As the Browns conducted rookie minicamp over the weekend, it was the first chance to see their 2024 draft class in action out on the practice field. Things will really ramp up when the entire team gets together for OTAs, veteran minicamp and eventually training camp later this summer.
First-year players always talk about the most daunting adjustments coming from college to the pros. And while rookie minicamp was just the beginning of their NFL journeys, several of the rookies talked about what they're anticipating to be some of the biggest challenges as they make the leap to the NFL.
For Mike Hall Jr., seems unphased by the transition he's about to embark on. His sole focus is on working hard and the rest will take care of itself.
“I’m not really worried about the challenges or anything like that. When I’m in the building I’m here to work, I don’t worry about any fears or anything like that. Just have to focus on the main thing, come out here and work. As long as you have that mindset, you’ll be good.”
One of the biggest differences between college and the NFL is that this is now a job for these players. Without classes and homework taking him away from football, third-round pick Zak Zinter is looking forward to diving into his playbook so that he can play fast without having to think.
“I mean, obviously, it’s all ball now, so, you know, there’s no school now, you don’t got to worry about any of that kind of stuff, and just really focus in on the playbook, learning all the new lingo. And once you get that nailed down, the game can really try to slow down for you because you’re not thinking about, I got to go this way, do all that. So, I mean, obviously, it’s going to be bigger, faster, stronger. Even the step from high school to college is another step from college to the NFL. So I’m excited to see what challenges it brings.”
Rookie wideout Jamari Thrash is used to transitions. He started his college career at Georgia State then transitioned to a power five school in Louisville for his final season of eligibility. Like Zinter, Thrash knows picking up the playbook is key.
“Definitely playbook. Playbook. Just understanding my assignment and my alignments, like playing in NFL, the hashes, they’re a lot closer. You got more field to play with. So just understanding the alignments and assignments."
Lastly, sixth-round pick Nathanial Watson has a different perspective on his transition to the NFL. For him, he's still trying to wrap his head around the idea that he's now teammates with some of the best talents in the sport.
“Probably just being out there with guys that I didn’t watch growing up and being star struck for a while. That’s probably going to be my biggest emphasis. Cause I see Myles Garret and I say, ‘Man, I’m really on his team? I’m really on their team?’ That’s probably gonna be the biggest thing. I’m looking forward to it, though.”
