    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

    A look at where to find the Browns and Bengals game today!
    It’s been a crazy week for the Cleveland Browns, but game day is finally here. Cleveland is taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in part one of the battle for Ohio. Unlike recent years, this matchup means a ton more. Two teams that are very much alive in the AFC.

    Throughout the 2010’s when the Bengals were pretty solid, Cleveland was a bad team. Last couple of years when Cleveland has tended up, the Bengals were not very good. This season both teams have playoffs in mind. It maybe didn’t look like it for the Bengals at first, but when you when five of your first eight games it becomes reality.

    After the release of Odell Beckham Jr. a win would really calm things for the Browns. Not only a win, but the offense to play well as well. It will be interesting to see how Baker Mayfield performs on the day with a cast of receivers that does not include Beckham Jr.

    The Bengals bring a talented offense that is led by rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Chase is amongst the league’s top receiving leaders. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are no slouches either. Cleveland will need to get pressure on Joe Burrow. There is no way around it.

    Here is where you can find the game!

    • When: Sunday, November 7th
    • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
    • TV Channel: CBS

    fuboTV link can be found here for a free trial!

    fuboTV is a great option that you can use on just about any device. That includes your TV, gaming system, laptop, iPad and Roku devices! Even start out with a free trial to test it out.

    Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
