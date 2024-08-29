How Tom Brady Is Preparing For First NFL Broadcast Between Browns, Cowboys
Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is right around the corner and fans are getting excited to watch their teams play. However, there is also another big deal happening within the NFL circle in Week 1.
Tom Brady is set to begin his broadcasting career.
To kick off his broadcasting career, Brady will be calling the matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys. Fans are also excited to see just how good he can be in the broadcasting booth.
In a recent video shared on X, Brady opened up about how he is preparing for his first NFL broadcasting appearance.
Take a look for yourself:
To no one's surprise, Brady has binders full of information about players and teams from his playing days. He has always been a student of the game, whether that be scouting reports, game plans, film, or anything else that might give him a competitive advantage.
Brady also plans to adopt the same mentality when it comes to broadcasting. He plans to keep all of his data and reports about current NFL players to continue bettering himself in the industry.
It will be very interesting to see just how good Brady does in the booth. There are a lot of fans who are excited to hear his perspective on the game. Of course, there are others that want to see him fail.
More than likely, Brady's preparation ability from his playing career with translate nicely to broadcasting. He has a very good chance of being very good at it.
All of that being said, we'll just have to wait and see how his debut goes. Hopefully, he's analyzing a dominant performance from the Browns in his debut.