    December 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Kareem Hunt, Troy Hill "Week to Week", Unlikely to Play Against Raiders

    Monday, Cleveland Browns head coach announced that RB Kareem Hunt and CB Troy Hill were dealing with injuries that were likely to keep them out against the Las Vegas Raiders.
    Author:

    A day after the Cleveland Browns offense struggled to mount a threat in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens largely because they were down to one meaningful playmaker outside of running back Nick Chubb, head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media that running back Kareem Hunt was week to week with an ankle injury and is unlikely to be available against the Las Vegas Raiders.

    Hunt suffered the injury when he was unable to get his foot off the ground to avoid taking a direct hit to his lower leg while converting a third down that led to ne of the Browns two offensive touchdowns. Hunt immediately called for a sub and hobbled off the field.

    He did return to the sideline wearing his helmet in the second half, but never went back into the game.

    The Browns are hoping to get tight end David Njoku back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Rookie wide receiver Anthony Schwartz remains in the concussion protocol. Harrison Bryant is working to come back from a high ankle sprain suffered against the Ravens before the bye week.

    So even as the Browns get to savor the win, their challenges on offense in terms of their personnel continue.

    Defensively, Troy Hill is likely in the same boat with a knee injury. Hill played at a high level against the Ravens and has been steadily improving over the course of the season. Their main slot option, the Browns will  have an interesting decision to make this week.

    Greg Newsome suffered a concussion in Friday's practice, so he remains in the protocol. It's unlikely he'll be available for this game and he might be their next best option to play in the slot. So the Browns will continue to start Greedy Williams, but they now have to figure out who will operate out of the slot, be it a corner or a safety like M.J. Stewart.

    M.J. Stewart played for the Browns on defense because they were without Ronnie Harrison, who was out with an ankle injury. There's a little more hope that Harrison will be back this week, but the amount and timing of the injuries, the Browns are shuffling personnel all over the field, stretching themselves thinner and thinner.

    The Browns get to host the Raiders, but they have to play Saturday, which means one less day to  recover. The Raiders have lost five of their last six, dealing with a host of problems, but the Browns need to win this game and the week is off to a challenging start.

    Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill participates in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal] Browns 2
    News

    just now
    6109AE74-30CE-483D-8781-955381269A70
