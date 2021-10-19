    • October 19, 2021
    Browns Place Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve

    Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns made a handful of moves including putting Kareem Hunt and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve, promoting a player from the practice squad and activating another practice squad player from the injured list.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns officially placed running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve, officially sign running back John Kelly to the active roster and activated Ja'Marcus Bradley from practice squad injured reserve.

    Hunt is out what could be at least a month with a calf injury while JOK suffered a high ankle sprain with an estimated timeline of between four to six weeks.

    The best case scenario might be the first Baltimore Ravens game for each of them, but it might last until the second one, which is after the bye week that splits the two games. The first Ravens game is November 28th and the second is December 12th.

    John Kelly has been on the Browns practice squad this season and was moved up to the active roster, giving the Browns a trio of backs in Nick Chubb, D'Ernest Johnson and now Kelly. Demetric Felton could also function in that role on occasion.

    Ja'Marcus Bradley was placed on the injured list on October 1st for for a hamstring injury. The team has activated him back to the practice squad after nearly three weeks.

    The Browns still currently have one more roster spot to fill if they so choose. That might indicate it will come from outside the organization since they did not promote someone else aside from Kelly. It also stands to reason it will be a defensive player to replace JOK, but it may not be another linebacker. The Browns could use help at a few different spots and might just find the best available talent.

    Browns Place Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Injured Reserve

