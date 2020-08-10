BrownsDigest
NFL Will Capitalize If College Football Goes Down, Fill Revenue Shortfall

Pete Smith

The NFL is projected to lose a substantial amount of revenue without fans attending games this year, but if college football goes down as expected, the NFL can eliminate some of the financial shortfall by taking over Saturdays, creating another day of nationally televised games.

Reportedly, the Big Ten and PAC-12 are set to be the first Power 5 conferences to announce they will not play college football this fall, but the Big XII won't be far behind. The SEC is trying to delay in order to get a season in, but issues over liability may be what ultimately kills a college football season this year.

The NFL will not waste an opportunity to expand their slate into Saturdays. They already do it at the end of the season and the first two rounds of the playoffs when college football is off the schedule. They will not hesitate to come up with a slate of Saturday games to maximize exposure, create more featured matchups, which will jack up broadcast value and advertising revenue.

The players union will be all for it, because if the NFL generates more revenue through broadcasting rights, they will get a substantial portion. Currently, the NFL is projected to lose revenue which would drop the salary cap per the collective bargaining agreement. It's possible the two sides will come to some resolution to avoid having the cap drop, but it's far more palatable for the two sides to find additional sources of revenue.

Three nationally spotlighted games on Saturday would be a huge boon to the NFL. It would reduce the glut of games played on Sundays at 1pm EST. This would create a massive opportunity to market teams and players that might get lost in the shuffle at times.

The NFL has expanded into Mondays and Thursdays. Giving them an opportunity to take over Saturday, even if it's only a year, is a layup. And this would only provide the owners and players union more incentive to play this year, because this would make them more money, which is the driving force for why both sides are so intent on playing, despite the pandemic.

It's unlikely it would entirely replace the money NFL teams would get from fans being in the stands, but the sheer amount of broadcasting rights the NFL has at their disposal allows them to make a huge amount of money. Beyond domestic television, the internet and streaming rights have expanded. International markets are getting involved, increasingly wanting to be able to broadcast games. Saturday represents a way to jack up those rates and broadcasters will still pay it because the appetite for the NFL seems unending and it will be the only game in town when it comes to football.

As Browns Seek Help At Guard, Bengals May Be Bolstering Already Strong Defensive Line

The Cleveland Browns have lost three guards to COVID-19 concerns, trying to find help to help to secure that spot. The Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, are reportedly adding to the best unit on their team, preparing to sign defensive tackle Mike Daniels.

Pete Smith

Browns Sign G Michael Dunn, Release TE Nate Wieting

In response to losing three players at guard over the last week, the Cleveland Browns have signed Michael Dunn to the roster. They released Nate Wieting, a tight end to make room for Dunn on the roster.

Pete Smith

Sunday Notebook: Jarvis Landry is Back, Browns Take Flyer on M.J. Stewart

The Cleveland Browns activated Jarvis Landry from the PUP list, which is on schedule in a unique year. They've also taken a flyer on defensive back M.J. Stewart, a 2018 second round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Claim Cornerback M.J. Stewart From Waivers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to let the third year corner go, the Cleveland Browns could use some help with depth so they pursed M.J. Stewart.

BrandonLittle

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Activate Jarvis Landry, Karl Jospeh and Others To Active Roster

Getting healthy for the season isn’t a bad idea, Cleveland got one step closer to that goal by activating Jarvis Landry, Karl Joseph among others.

BrandonLittle

Malcom Pridgeon Opts Out For Cleveland Browns, Leaving Guard Depth Even Thinner

With the deadline today, Cleveland sees their offensive line depth grow shorter with Malcom Pridgeon opting out.

BrandonLittle

Peter Smith

Tretter's Endorsement of Browns Safety Protocols Important

Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter has endorsed the safety protocols employed by the team at the facility in regards to COVID-19.

Pete Smith

Baker Mayfield Posts Image of Quack Pushing Conspiracy Theories To Instagram

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield posted an image of debunked doctor and conspiracy theorist Dr. Stella Immanuel from his Instagram account.

Pete Smith

YT2020

Players Opting Out is the Least of the NFL’s Concerns but Affects All Rosters

Numerous players decided to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season, but the health protocols are bigger concerns and opted out players leave voids on all NFL rosters.

Shawn Stevenson

shwnstevenson

Defensive Tackle Andrew Billings Opt Out

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Andrew Billings has decided to opt out of the 2020 season by the team.

Pete Smith

HiramB