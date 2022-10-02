Skip to main content

Inactive List: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

A look at who will not play in today’s week 4 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

Today the Cleveland Browns will most notably be without defensive end Myles Garrett on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. You can find both team’s inactive lists below.

Cleveland Browns

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

T Joe Haeg

T Chris Hubbard

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Myles Garrett

DT Taven Bryan

Atlanta Falcons

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Jared Bernhardt

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

