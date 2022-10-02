Inactive List: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons

A look at who will not play in today’s week 4 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

Today the Cleveland Browns will most notably be without defensive end Myles Garrett on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. You can find both team’s inactive lists below.

Cleveland Browns

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

T Joe Haeg

T Chris Hubbard

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Myles Garrett

DT Taven Bryan

Atlanta Falcons

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Jared Bernhardt

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns to Give Green Dot to LB Jacob Phillips Following Anthony Walker Injury

Browns Myles Garrett Cited Following his Single Car Accident

The Price of Potential on the Browns Defense is Inconsistency

Browns Digest Week 4 Staff Picks

Myles Garrett Suffered Shoulder Sprain, Other Injuries in Car Accident

Browns Could be Facing a Familiar Face in Week 6 with Patriots Mac Jones Sidelined

Browns Jacoby Brissett Ranks High in QBR Through Week 3

With Difficult Schedule on Horizon, can Jacoby Brissett Continue Playing at High Enough Level?

Browns LB Anthony Walker Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Steelers

Balanced Browns Attack Produces Multiple Standout Performances

Browns Anthony Walker Jr. Leaves Game with Serious Leg Injury

CB Joe Haden to Retire as Member of Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson's Plan to Stay Sharp During Suspension, the Concept... of Rust

Browns CB Greedy Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Where Does Browns Jacoby Brissett Rank Amongst NFL Quarterbacks?

What is Required for the Browns to Make the Playoffs

Cleveland Browns to Induct Joe Thomas, Darrel Brewster into Legends Program