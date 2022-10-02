Inactive List: Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons
Today the Cleveland Browns will most notably be without defensive end Myles Garrett on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. You can find both team’s inactive lists below.
Cleveland Browns
QB Kellen Mond
WR Michael Woods II
T Joe Haeg
T Chris Hubbard
DE Jadeveon Clowney
DE Myles Garrett
DT Taven Bryan
Atlanta Falcons
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
LB Quinton Bell
OL Chuma Edoga
WR Jared Bernhardt
WR Bryan Edwards
DL Matt Dickerson
