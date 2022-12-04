Inactive List: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans Week 13

A glance at who will not be suiting up for the Cleveland Browns or Houston Texans in today's week 13 matchup.

Deshaun Watson will make his Cleveland Browns debut without a player that should become one of his favorite targets. David Njoku is among the players that will not suit up for the Browns today in Houston.

Njoku returned for a game after an ankle injury, just to suffer a knee injury that will at least keep him out this Texans game. It's a loss for sure but the Browns should still get the job done down in Texas.

Cornerback Greg Newsome is returning for Cleveland after missing a couple of games with a concussion.

Texans will be without wide receiver Brandin Cooks and rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. when they host the Browns at 1 p.m.

A look at the complete injury report can be found below.

Cleveland Browns:

TE David Njoku (knee)

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

DE Isaiah Thomas

DT Tommy Togiai





Houston Texans:

