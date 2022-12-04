Skip to main content

Inactive List: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans Week 13

A glance at who will not be suiting up for the Cleveland Browns or Houston Texans in today's week 13 matchup.

Deshaun Watson will make his Cleveland Browns debut without a player that should become one of his favorite targets. David Njoku is among the players that will not suit up for the Browns today in Houston.

Njoku returned for a game after an ankle injury, just to suffer a knee injury that will at least keep him out this Texans game. It's a loss for sure but the Browns should still get the job done down in Texas.

Cornerback Greg Newsome is returning for Cleveland after missing a couple of games with a concussion.

Texans will be without wide receiver Brandin Cooks and rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. when they host the Browns at 1 p.m.

A look at the complete injury report can be found below.

Cleveland Browns: 

TE David Njoku (knee)

QB Kellen Mond

 WR Michael Woods II

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

DE Isaiah Thomas

DT Tommy Togiai

Houston Texans: 

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Keeanu Benton, DT Wisconsin

Browns Myles Garrett Leading These Pass Rusher Rankings Ahead of Week 13

How Browns Offense Expands, Becomes More Dangerous with Deshaun Watson

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Deshaun Watson's Teammates are as Excited as Fans for his Debut on... Sunday in Houston

Browns Waive a Quarterback to Make Room for the Return of Deshaun... Watson

Kareem Hunt's Declining Impact within Browns Offense

Browns Send Off Jacoby Brissett with Richly Deserved Victory

Jacoby Brissett After the Browns Overtime win: In the Words of Tom Brady, That was F***** Awesome

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE Notre Dame

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: I Don't Think I Should Be Commended On Doing My Job

Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings

Midseason Firings Won't Solve Browns Issues, Could Do Harm

Moving Greg Newsome Into the Slot the Right Move for Browns

RB Nick Chubb Named Browns Nomination for Art Rooney Sportsmanship... Award

Former Browns LT Joe Thomas Joins List of 28 Semifinalists for the Pro... Football Hall of Fame

Browns CB Denzel Ward on DC Joe Woods: He's a Great Coordinator

Three Quotes from Myles Garrett's Press Conference, What They Could Mean

Jacoby Brissett has Taken Flawed Browns Team as Far as He's Capable

Browns Myles Garrett: We Got To Make Sure We Don't Waste the Talent That We Have In Its Prime

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Mazi Smith, DT Michigan

Why Didn't the Browns Sign Ndamukong Suh?

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List

Is 2022 a Lost Season for the Cleveland Browns?

Cleveland Browns Sign Defensive Tackle Help From Miami Dolphins Practice Squad

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC

In This Article (2)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

1DE4C4AB-A9A6-431E-9216-D8E553D60D2C
News

Three Reasons Deshaun Watson Didn't Receive Indefinite Suspension

By Pete Smith
EAA58040-E1B1-439B-AB86-36AF0107945A
News

Where to Watch: Browns Deshaun Watson Returns to the Field in Houston

By Brandon Little
Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

The Weight of Deshaun Watson's Debut

By Pete Smith
4EF35BCF-85E2-4E82-81A5-597CC066B8E6
News

Cleveland Browns Elevate Safety Ahead of Houston Texans Game

By Brandon Little
2382608A-F665-4922-8ACD-810BB9335F22
News

Four Browns who Could Make Winning Plays Against the Houston Texans

By Brandon Little
06DE0B38-5185-49DD-BE2B-A7F3804E5BB0
News

Greg Newsome Returning for Browns, Brandin Cooks Among Texans Players Ruled OUT

By Brandon Little
Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Myles Garrett on Former Teammate Kyle Allen's Request for Leniency: "He's Going in the Graveyard Too."

By Pete Smith
Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns TE David Njoku Ruled Out Against Texans

By Pete Smith