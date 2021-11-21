Inactive List For Cleveland Browns & Detroit Lions

A look at the players who will not play in today’s 1 p.m. matchup between the Browns and Lions.

This week the Cleveland Browns will be glad to have Nick Chubb back as there is expected to be some rain and a soggy field. Last week D’Ernest Johnson was good, but the run game was never going to get the Browns back into it against the New England Patriots.

Detroit Lions are coming to Cleveland, as well as a backup quarterback. Tim Boyle will get the start for the win-less Lions and give the Browns his best shot. Jared Goff is currently sidelined with an injury that did not allow him to practice this week really.

Donovan Peoples-Jones is looking to fill some shoes with Odell Beckham Jr. gone, but it won’t be this week. Peoples-Jones is dealing with a groin injury that expects to have him sidelined. Anthony Schwartz is another

Last week the Browns saw Tommy Togiai active for the first time and he played decent. Actually, the rookie was a slight bright spot for the team that needs help in the middle.

Here is a look at today’s inactive players.

Cleveland Browns:

WR Anthony Schwartz

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

CB Troy Hill

CB A.J. Green

DE Takkarist McKinley

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Detroit Lions:

QB Jared Goff

OLB Trey Flowers

RB Jermar Jefferson

T Matt Nelson

K Riley Patterson

WR Trinity Benson

OLB Jessie Lemonier

