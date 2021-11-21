Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Inactive List For Cleveland Browns & Detroit Lions

    A look at the players who will not play in today’s 1 p.m. matchup between the Browns and Lions.
    Author:

    This week the Cleveland Browns will be glad to have Nick Chubb back as there is expected to be some rain and a soggy field. Last week D’Ernest Johnson was good, but the run game was never going to get the Browns back into it against the New England Patriots.

    Detroit Lions are coming to Cleveland, as well as a backup quarterback. Tim Boyle will get the start for the win-less Lions and give the Browns his best shot. Jared Goff is currently sidelined with an injury that did not allow him to practice this week really.

    Donovan Peoples-Jones is looking to fill some shoes with Odell Beckham Jr. gone, but it won’t be this week. Peoples-Jones is dealing with a groin injury that expects to have him sidelined. Anthony Schwartz is another 

    Last week the Browns saw Tommy Togiai active for the first time and he played decent. Actually, the rookie was a slight bright spot for the team that needs help in the middle.

    Here is a look at today’s inactive players.

    Cleveland Browns: 

    WR Anthony Schwartz

    WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

    CB Troy Hill

    CB A.J. Green

    Read More

    DE Takkarist McKinley

    DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

    Detroit Lions: 

    QB Jared Goff

    OLB Trey Flowers

    RB Jermar Jefferson

    T Matt Nelson

    K Riley Patterson

    WR Trinity Benson

    OLB Jessie Lemonier

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

    FDC08A65-A2BF-415C-82D2-2BAC83F50C88
    News

    Inactive List For Cleveland Browns & Detroit Lions

    just now
    8F1364CB-FDEB-4117-948E-E651EC59F6F8
    Game Day

    Where to Watch: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns

    3 hours ago
    Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly (49) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Waive RB John Kelly, Promote Three for Game Against Lions

    23 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield Proves He Still Can Be Browns Franchise Quarterback
    News

    Mayfield, Chubb and A Guy Named Tim Boyle in Line to Start Sunday

    Nov 19, 2021
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Nick Chubb Cleared from COVID-19 per David Njoku

    Nov 19, 2021
    Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Baker Mayfield Practices Thursday, Jared Goff Still Idle

    Nov 18, 2021
    Cleveland Browns: Recapturing Baker Mayfield's Magic
    News

    Julius Jones Execution Commuted by Oklahoma Governor

    Nov 18, 2021
    For Pete's Sake
    Podcasts

    For Pete's Sake - Browns Destroyed by Patriots

    Nov 17, 2021