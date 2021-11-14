Inactive List for Cleveland Browns & New England Patriots

A look at the players who will not play for the Browns and Patriots today. This includes a total of four important running backs.

The matchup between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots offers a weird scenario where neither team will have their top running back. Besides not having their top running back, the Browns will be without three more backs in total.

Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly are all out on the Covid list for Cleveland. Kareem Hunt remains on the injured reserve for at least another week. This week is another opportunity for D’Ernest Johnson to carry the load and potentially make himself some money.

New England is without Damien Harris who has 547 rushing yards to lead the team. Rhamondre Stevenson will be the guy for the Patriots today carrying the ball.

The Browns opted to waive defensive tackle Andrew Billings who was a healthy scratch last week. After taking a year off due to COVID-19, Billings has not been able to solidify a role like it was believe he potentially could. Rookie defensive tackle Tommy Togiai is active for the first time this season.

Also, back is rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The Notre Dame product missed a few games on the injured reserve. M.J. Stewart returned as well.

Here is a look at the in-actives below.

Cleveland Browns:

CB Greedy Williams

S Richard LeCounte III

LB Tony Fields II

DE Takk McKinley

WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

DT Sheldon Day

New England Patriots:

RB Damien Harris

TE Jonnu Smith

WR Gunner Olszewski

QB Jarrett Stidham

LB Ronnie Perkins

CB Shaun Wade

OL Yasir Durant

Jonnu Smith was a big free agent signee that the Patriots will be without today. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will not play.

