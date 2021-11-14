Inactive List for Cleveland Browns & New England Patriots
The matchup between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots offers a weird scenario where neither team will have their top running back. Besides not having their top running back, the Browns will be without three more backs in total.
Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly are all out on the Covid list for Cleveland. Kareem Hunt remains on the injured reserve for at least another week. This week is another opportunity for D’Ernest Johnson to carry the load and potentially make himself some money.
New England is without Damien Harris who has 547 rushing yards to lead the team. Rhamondre Stevenson will be the guy for the Patriots today carrying the ball.
The Browns opted to waive defensive tackle Andrew Billings who was a healthy scratch last week. After taking a year off due to COVID-19, Billings has not been able to solidify a role like it was believe he potentially could. Rookie defensive tackle Tommy Togiai is active for the first time this season.
Also, back is rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The Notre Dame product missed a few games on the injured reserve. M.J. Stewart returned as well.
Here is a look at the in-actives below.
Cleveland Browns:
CB Greedy Williams
S Richard LeCounte III
LB Tony Fields II
DE Takk McKinley
WR Ja'Marcus Bradley
DT Sheldon Day
New England Patriots:
RB Damien Harris
TE Jonnu Smith
WR Gunner Olszewski
QB Jarrett Stidham
LB Ronnie Perkins
CB Shaun Wade
OL Yasir Durant
Jonnu Smith was a big free agent signee that the Patriots will be without today. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will not play.
