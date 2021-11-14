Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Inactive List for Cleveland Browns & New England Patriots

    A look at the players who will not play for the Browns and Patriots today. This includes a total of four important running backs.
    The matchup between the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots offers a weird scenario where neither team will have their top running back. Besides not having their top running back, the Browns will be without three more backs in total.

    Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton and John Kelly are all out on the Covid list for Cleveland. Kareem Hunt remains on the injured reserve for at least another week. This week is another opportunity for D’Ernest Johnson to carry the load and potentially make himself some money.

    New England is without Damien Harris who has 547 rushing yards to lead the team. Rhamondre Stevenson will be the guy for the Patriots today carrying the ball.

    Damien Harris Out Against Browns, Rhamondre Stevenson Expected to Play

    The Browns opted to waive defensive tackle Andrew Billings who was a healthy scratch last week. After taking a year off due to COVID-19, Billings has not been able to solidify a role like it was believe he potentially could. Rookie defensive tackle Tommy Togiai is active for the first time this season. 

    Also, back is rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The Notre Dame product missed a few games on the injured reserve. M.J. Stewart returned as well.

    Here is a look at the in-actives below.

    Cleveland Browns:

    CB Greedy Williams

    S Richard LeCounte III 

    LB Tony Fields II 

    DE Takk McKinley 

    WR Ja'Marcus Bradley 

    DT Sheldon Day

    New England Patriots:

    RB Damien Harris

    TE Jonnu Smith

    WR Gunner Olszewski

    QB Jarrett Stidham

    LB Ronnie Perkins

    CB Shaun Wade

    OL Yasir Durant

    Jonnu Smith was a big free agent signee that the Patriots will be without today. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will not play.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here. 

