Inactive List for Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

A look at the players that will not play in today’s battle for Ohio, part one.

Cleveland continues to get a bit more healthy each week. Odell Beckham Jr. is on the injury report one last time since he won’t be technically gone till Monday. Baker Mayfield continues to battle through his shoulder injury and will again be good to go this week. Andrew Billings looks to be a healthy scratch today.

Bad news for Cleveland is that Jack Conklin went to the injured reserve with an injury he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jacob Phillips all remain on the list as well. Cleveland did get M.J. Stewart back from the injured reserve, some more corner depth for the team.

Cleveland will be getting Donovan Peoples-Jones back today.

Here is a look at players that will miss today’s game for each team.

Cleveland Browns:

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

CB Herb Miller

G Hjalte Froholdt

TE Miller Forristall

DE Joe Jackson

DT Tommy Togiai

DT Andrew Billings

Cincinnati Bengals:

WR Trenton Irwin (healthy)

WR Auden Tate (thigh)

DB Vernon Hargreaves (new)

OL Fred Johnson (healthy)

DL Cam Sample (knee/sick)