Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Inactive List for Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

    A look at the players that will not play in today’s battle for Ohio, part one.
    Author:

    Cleveland continues to get a bit more healthy each week. Odell Beckham Jr. is on the injury report one last time since he won’t be technically gone till Monday. Baker Mayfield continues to battle through his shoulder injury and will again be good to go this week. Andrew Billings looks to be a healthy scratch today.

    Bad news for Cleveland is that Jack Conklin went to the injured reserve with an injury he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jacob Phillips all remain on the list as well. Cleveland did get M.J. Stewart back from the injured reserve, some more corner depth for the team.

    Cleveland will be getting Donovan Peoples-Jones back today.

    Here is a look at players that will miss today’s game for each team.

    Read More

    Cleveland Browns:

    WR Odell Beckham Jr.

    CB Herb Miller

    G Hjalte Froholdt

    TE Miller Forristall

    DE Joe Jackson

    DT Tommy Togiai

    DT Andrew Billings

    Cincinnati Bengals: 

    WR Trenton Irwin (healthy)

    WR Auden Tate (thigh)

    DB Vernon Hargreaves (new)

    OL Fred Johnson (healthy)

    DL Cam Sample (knee/sick)

    Browns center Nick Harris, right, fends off defensive tackle Andrew Billings on Monday, August 2, 2021 in Berea, Ohio, at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns 8 3 6
    News

    Inactive List for Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

    48 seconds ago
    Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) breaks up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    How to Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

    3 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) makes a reception against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cleveland Browns Will Save Cash and cap Space if Odell Beckham Jr. Passes Through Waivers

    22 hours ago
    Jadeveon Clowney s Play May Warrant Extension
    Featured Content

    Jadeveon Clowney's Play May Warrant Extension

    Nov 5, 2021
    3 Cleveland Browns Offensive Players to Watch in Training Camp
    Featured Content

    Where does the Browns offense go now?

    Nov 5, 2021
    Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks up at the scoreboard during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Kevin Stefanski: ‘We’re Moving on… Have to Move on’

    Nov 5, 2021
    Sep 19, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) celebrates the team s fumble recovery against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Designating DB M.J. Stewart to Return from IR

    Nov 5, 2021
    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) celebrates on the sideline during NFL football practice, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. Brownscamp12 7
    News

    Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. Come to Agreement to Facilitate his Release

    Nov 5, 2021