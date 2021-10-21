Inactive List for Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

A look at the players who will not play in the Broncos and Browns matchup, including some important starters for Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns Thursday night football game is going to be a test to their depth and their coaching. Cleveland is without their starting quarterback and top two running backs for at least this week and maybe further.

Mayfield is dealing with a non-throwing shoulder injury that includes a fully torn labrum. Mayfield could return next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Case Keenum is will step in as the team’s backup and give his best shot against a very good Denver Broncos defense.

There is a drop off in pure talent all the way across the board when you go from Mayfield to Keenum, but you hope he can do enough to get the job done.

Nick Chubb is out for his second game in a row and his status next week is up in the air. Chubb very well could return against the Steelers, while Kareem Hunt is going to miss at least three games as he went to the injured reserve, one of multiple Browns’ players on the IR.

Odell Beckham Jr. is dealing with a shoulder injury that did not allow him to really practice this week, but is active tonight. Jarvis Landry returns after missing a few games on the injured reserve.

Cleveland Browns:

QB Baker Mayfield

RB Nick Chubb

RT Jack Conklin

G Hjalte Froholdt,

DT Tommy Togiai

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

CB A.J. Green

Denver Broncos:

There was some thought that Teddy Bridgewater would not play and he was questionable. Bridgewater will indeed be the guy tonight for the Broncos.

Denver did not activate wide receiver Jerry Jeudy prior to the game, so he will be out as well.