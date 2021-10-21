    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Inactive List for Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

    A look at the players who will not play in the Broncos and Browns matchup, including some important starters for Cleveland.
    Author:

    The Cleveland Browns Thursday night football game is going to be a test to their depth and their coaching. Cleveland is without their starting quarterback and top two running backs for at least this week and maybe further.

    Mayfield is dealing with a non-throwing shoulder injury that includes a fully torn labrum. Mayfield could return next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Case Keenum is will step in as the team’s backup and give his best shot against a very good Denver Broncos defense.

    There is a drop off in pure talent all the way across the board when you go from Mayfield to Keenum, but you hope he can do enough to get the job done.

    Nick Chubb is out for his second game in a row and his status next week is up in the air. Chubb very well could return against the Steelers, while Kareem Hunt is going to miss at least three games as he went to the injured reserve, one of multiple Browns’ players on the IR.

    Odell Beckham Jr. is dealing with a shoulder injury that did not allow him to really practice this week, but is active tonight. Jarvis Landry returns after missing a few games on the injured reserve. 

    Cleveland Browns:

    QB Baker Mayfield

    RB Nick Chubb

    RT Jack Conklin 

    G Hjalte Froholdt,

    DT Tommy Togiai

    DE Ifeadi Odenigbo 

    CB A.J. Green 

    Denver Broncos: 

    There was some thought that Teddy Bridgewater would not play and he was questionable. Bridgewater will indeed be the guy tonight for the Broncos.

    Denver did not activate wide receiver Jerry Jeudy prior to the game, so he will be out as well.

    If Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield is Better Without Odell Beckham, He's Not the Only One
    News

    Inactive List for Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

    just now
    Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) is called for a facemask penalty on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Activate WR Jarvis Landry From Injured Reserve, Promote Two For Broncos Game

    5 hours ago
    Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (71) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Jedrick Wills Reportedly Will Play Against Broncos, Jack Conklin Won't

    7 hours ago
    9CA117D7-278B-4141-AA7C-EACD9F229ED3
    Game Day

    Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

    10 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) calls out at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    What can the Browns Expect from Case Keenum?

    10 hours ago
    For Pete's Sake
    Podcasts

    For Pete's Sake - Bri Rust for Browns Week 6

    Oct 20, 2021
    Case Keenum Still Holds Value to Cleveland Browns
    News

    Browns’ Case Keenum: ‘I’m Built for This’

    Oct 20, 2021
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) lands awkwardly on his injured left shoulder as he is brought down by Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 6
    News

    Baker Mayfield Reportedly Dealing with Additional Damage to Shoulder

    Oct 20, 2021