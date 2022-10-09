Inactive List: Los Angeles at Cleveland Browns

A look at who will not play in week 5 action between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns will be glad to have both Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney back today against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and you can find today’s inactive list below.

Garrett missed the last game following a single car accident, while Clowney returns from a two game stint away due to a sprained ankle.

Cleveland Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, RB Demetric Felton Jr, OT Joe Haeg, OG Drew Forbes, OT Chris Hubbard, TE Miller Forristall





Los Angeles Chargers:

Easton Stick

Dustin Hopkins

Keenan Allen

JT Woods

Isaiah Spiller

Richard Rodgers

Otito Ogbonnia

