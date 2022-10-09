Inactive List: Los Angeles at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns will be glad to have both Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney back today against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and you can find today’s inactive list below.
Garrett missed the last game following a single car accident, while Clowney returns from a two game stint away due to a sprained ankle.
Cleveland Browns: QB Kellen Mond, WR Michael Woods II, RB Demetric Felton Jr, OT Joe Haeg, OG Drew Forbes, OT Chris Hubbard, TE Miller Forristall
Los Angeles Chargers:
Easton Stick
Dustin Hopkins
Keenan Allen
JT Woods
Isaiah Spiller
Richard Rodgers
Otito Ogbonnia
