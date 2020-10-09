SI.com
Darius Leonard & Anthony Castonzo OUT Against The Cleveland Browns

BrandonLittle

Indianapolis Colts travel to play in Cleveland just a couple days with a late afternoon kickoff scheduled for just past four o’clock. With that being said, the Colts have some injury issues to sort out before then.

Darius Leonard is one of the games best linebackers and was an All-Pro last year as a part of the Colts defense. He does a little bit of everything for them from rushing the passer to dropping into coverage for an interception. Leonard is yet to actually practice this week for Indianapolis because of a groin injury. One that took him out in the Colts’ 19-11 win over the Chicago Bears. Through three and a half games of defensive snaps, Leonard has 27 tackles and a couple of tackles for a loss already. If he can not go, it could be tough sledding for the Colts linebacker group. Something to watch though Leonard did say he could play Sunday without practicing, does not want to further injure himself, for what it is worth.

In the middle of things for the Colts is linebacker Anthony Walker, he did not practice Wednesday either for Indy. Walker is a tackling machine that has had over a hundred tackles each of the last two years for the Colts. Not practicing on Thursday for a road game is not a great sign at all. If the Colts are down two starting linebackers they would have to change a lot of what they do, undoubtedly.

A good sign for the Colts linebacker group is that Bobby Okereke returns to practice, but is wearing a club on his left hand because of a thumb injury. Two linebackers down and one limited for Indianapolis as of Thursday afternoon.

Starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo was another name to not practice Thursday. Castonzo is battling a rib injury and likely would not go against Myles Garrett if he is anything less than 100%. It is safe to say the Colts have some key injuries that could factor into Sunday’s game against the Browns. 

Update: 

