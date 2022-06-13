Indianapolis Colts Sign Former Browns Defensive End

Former Cleveland Browns pass rusher, Ifeadi Odenigbo, is heading to Indianapolis. Odenigbo is signing with the Colts, first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Odenigbo was a seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFL Draft. The defensive end played his college football at Northwestern and attended high school in Centerville, Ohio. Odenigbo made his NFL appearance in 2017 with the Arizona Cardinals and has played a total of 41 games, with 15 starts.

In 2020, Odenigbo started 15 games with the Vikings and recorded 3.5 sacks. The year prior to that, Odenigbo had seven sacks as a rotational player with the Vikings, helping him carve the starting role in 2015.

Last year Odenigbo played in nine games for the Browns and recorded 13 tackles and a fumble recovery. Odenigbo was able to lay three hits on the quarterback last year.

Odenigbo will hope to earn a 53-man roster spot with the Colts come August. Browns currently have Chase Winovich, Alex Wright, Stephen Weatherly, Isaiah Thomas and Isaac Rochell as defensive end depth. The team will keep no more than six defensive ends in total.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.