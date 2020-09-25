SI.com
Injury Outlook Between Washington Football Team, Cleveland Browns

BrandonLittle

As far as injuries go, the Cleveland Browns will have some good news and some bad news for Sunday’s matchup with Washington Football Team. Cleveland expects to have Kevin Johnson back, a free agent they signed months ago that has been exciting in practice and played well this week according to Kevin Stefanski back.

Johnson will matchup with inside receivers, a place that Browns have been hurt at a few times through the first couple games already. So, that will definitely be a nice boost for a defense that gets a starter back. Mack Wilson is questionable for Sunday, possibly could be back which is a miracle comparing to when he was first injured. The injury looked bad and everyone thought for sure Wilson was out for the season. Wilson is questionable but very well could make his season debut, even if it is on a snap count.

The best player on the defense not named Myles Garrett is Denzel Ward, Ward was shaken up in practice and was unable to practice the last couple of days. Ward is questionable, but without practicing majority of the week it is likely he may not go. Greedy Williams is already listed as out, he is very close to returning. It would be a surprise if he was not playing next week.

Players joining Williams on the outs will be Olivier Vernon and rookie Jacob Phillips. Vernon has been most held back by health more than anything, in his time in Cleveland. With Phillips out, it would be great if Wilson is a go for the Browns.

Depth defensive end Adrian Clayborn missed majority of last week and is questionable going into Sunday. If he can’t go Porter Gustin has shown that he’s more than capable of providing depth on the defensive line. A weaker Washington line they will be facing means the team really needs to be at full strength to take advantage of this matchup.

For Washington, it is already known that Brandon Scherff is going to be out and make the offensive line that much weaker. Morgan Moses has missed some practice this week, but Washington really needs him to go, so he may. The last thing that they want is a backup tackle and guard having to face Myles Garrett and Sheldon Richardson. 

