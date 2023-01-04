Injury Report 1/4: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out

A look at Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers who did not practice Wednesday.

A look at the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers' full injury report for the Wednesday before their week 18 matchup.

Cleveland had a few players get the day off with rest, while Jack Conklin was out with an ankle injury. Denzel Ward did not participate with a shoulder injury, the same as D'Ernest Johnson.

The Steelers didn't have Dionte Johnson, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Myles Jack, or Larry Ogunjobi on Wednesday due to injury.

There are two remaining injury reports for practices leading up to the season finale.

