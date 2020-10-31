SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Final Injury Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

BrandonLittle

The best news for the Cleveland Browns this week in the injury category is that Myles Garrett will be good to go. Browns’ star defensive end battled a tweaked ankle and used a couple days to rest it. Overall, the team is getting healthier and should be pretty close to 100% after the bye week, not including Odell Beckham Jr. or Greedy Williams.

Cleveland will be without three players in this one against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Injury report for the Cleveland Browns:

RG Wyatt Teller (calf)

TE Austin Hooper (abdomen)

LB Jacob Phillips (knee)

Wyatt Teller is getting closer to returning, but there is no reason to rush him back and to not let the injury fully heal. The bye week is next week and Teller should be good to go following the team’s bye. Chris Hubbard has been serviceable in Teller’s place, just does not bring what Teller can bring to the table. A lot of things that Hubbard can do are limited, which is fine for the time being.

Austin Hooper’s injury came out of no where as appendectomy’s normally do. Hooper missed last week and is another player that should be good to go after the teams bye week. Good news for Cleveland is that Harrison Bryant and David Njoku played really well last week stepping up on the tight end depth chart. That can only bring good things when all three are available.

Jacob Phillips has really struggled with injury during his rookie season, the rookie from LSU will be out again on Sunday. The linebacker depth is thin, Mack Wilson’s snap numbers continue to go up as he gets closer to 100%. When Phillips is healthy he has shown he can be a pretty good tackler. But, injury problems are already showing for Phillips and the last thing the Browns need is another defensive player that can’t be relied on to stay healthy. The hope is that he gets right soon.

Injury report for the Las Vegas Raiders:

WR Bryan Edwards QUESTIONABLE

DE Arden Key QUESTIONABLE

Richie Incognito remains out on the injured reserve for the Raiders as well. Edwards and Key are both listed as questionable, but there has been a lot of negative words out there on the two playing. Key did not practice all week, Edwards just barely.

Both teams will be without a couple of key contributors and it will be something to watch for. Depth could be tested as it could be a messy one in Cleveland with rain in the forecast. 

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns Claim LB Elijah Lee Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns put in a waiver claim for linebacker Elijah Lee. He has to pass through COVID protocols before he's on the active roster.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Olivier Vernon Available Makes Plenty Of Sense For Cleveland Browns

Olivier Vernon is available in trade according to Albert Breer, it appears his days could be numbered, which makes sense.

BrandonLittle

by

Matt the Cat

How the Browns Beat the Raiders

The Cleveland Browns host a talented Las Vegas Raiders offense that is one of the more dangerous in the NFL this season. How they pull it off and win the game.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns travel on the road to face AFC North division rival Cincinnati Bengals for week seven. Check for live updates throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Browns, Raiders Defenses Both Stink, But Raiders Don't Have Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett has a strong case for the Defensive Player of the Year Award despite the fact the Browns don't stop anyone and he look no further then the futility of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pete Smith

by

MattySolo

Myles Garrett Named AFC Defensive of the Month

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett earned the title of AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

Pete Smith

How To Watch: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Your tale of the tape for part two of the battle of Ohio. How to watch the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

BrandonLittle

Austin Hooper Remains Out Along With Others, Myles Garrett Gets A Day Off

The Cleveland Browns are getting healthier it seems, but multiple key contributors still remain out.

BrandonLittle

Slippery Slope: If Mayfield Is Better Without Beckham, He's Not Browns Only Issue

In largely coincidental circumstances, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield played lights out against the Cincinnati Bengals after Odell Beckham went out with a knee injury, which has caused some to ask if Mayfield is better without Beckham.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Trade Deadline Strategy

As the trade deadline approaches, the Cleveland Browns are in a position to be aggressive with a general manager who is always looking for opportunities to make the team better, but the types of deals they are looking for are pretty specific.

Pete Smith