Final Injury Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns

The best news for the Cleveland Browns this week in the injury category is that Myles Garrett will be good to go. Browns’ star defensive end battled a tweaked ankle and used a couple days to rest it. Overall, the team is getting healthier and should be pretty close to 100% after the bye week, not including Odell Beckham Jr. or Greedy Williams.

Cleveland will be without three players in this one against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Injury report for the Cleveland Browns:

RG Wyatt Teller (calf)

TE Austin Hooper (abdomen)

LB Jacob Phillips (knee)

Wyatt Teller is getting closer to returning, but there is no reason to rush him back and to not let the injury fully heal. The bye week is next week and Teller should be good to go following the team’s bye. Chris Hubbard has been serviceable in Teller’s place, just does not bring what Teller can bring to the table. A lot of things that Hubbard can do are limited, which is fine for the time being.

Austin Hooper’s injury came out of no where as appendectomy’s normally do. Hooper missed last week and is another player that should be good to go after the teams bye week. Good news for Cleveland is that Harrison Bryant and David Njoku played really well last week stepping up on the tight end depth chart. That can only bring good things when all three are available.

Jacob Phillips has really struggled with injury during his rookie season, the rookie from LSU will be out again on Sunday. The linebacker depth is thin, Mack Wilson’s snap numbers continue to go up as he gets closer to 100%. When Phillips is healthy he has shown he can be a pretty good tackler. But, injury problems are already showing for Phillips and the last thing the Browns need is another defensive player that can’t be relied on to stay healthy. The hope is that he gets right soon.

Injury report for the Las Vegas Raiders:

WR Bryan Edwards QUESTIONABLE

DE Arden Key QUESTIONABLE

Richie Incognito remains out on the injured reserve for the Raiders as well. Edwards and Key are both listed as questionable, but there has been a lot of negative words out there on the two playing. Key did not practice all week, Edwards just barely.

Both teams will be without a couple of key contributors and it will be something to watch for. Depth could be tested as it could be a messy one in Cleveland with rain in the forecast.