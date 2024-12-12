Insider Declares Surprising Optimism for Browns
The 2024 NFL season has been an absolutely miserable one for the Cleveland Browns, as they are just 3-10 and have been eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 15.
Understandably, things seem bleak for a Browns franchise that had very high expectations going into the year.
But is the situation really all that bad in Cleveland?
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated doesn't seem to think so and actually thinks the Browns can vault themselves back into contention as soon as next season.
"That said, I still think Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski have built a solid, sustainable foundation," Breer wrote. "Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward are among the NFL’s best defensive players, at premium positions. The offense has Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku, Elijah Moore, and veteran linemen Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio."
Breer went on to add that while Cleveland does have a couple of major holes, most notably at quarterback and left tackle, he thinks there are viable answers.
"But I know the plan is to add competition to the quarterback room, and there are solutions out there that could work if Cleveland is good enough around whoever’s playing the position," added Breer. "And there’s hope that Dawand Jones could wind up being the long-term left tackle. If those two things come together, this can be a playoff team next year."
Is it possible that the Browns could seriously become a playoff team again in 2025?
With the right moves, perhaps. Remember: Cleveland won 11 games and made the playoffs a year ago, so nothing is impossible.
Plus, things change very quickly year to year in the NFL, as the Browns found out the hard way this season. Maybe the pendulum will swing back the other way next September.
Of course, Cleveland has to make the right decisions this coming offseason first.