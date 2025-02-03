Insider Drops Massive Intel on Cleveland Browns' QB Search
The Cleveland Browns have everyone wondering what exactly they are going to do under center, because there doesn't appear to be any one clear-cut answer.
Will the Browns sign a quarterback in free agency? Will they trade for one? Will they use their No. 2 overall pick on one in April? Will it be a bit of a mix?
Well, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has revealed some new intel on Cleveland's thought process, and she seems to think that the Browns will sign a signal-caller in free agency while also drafting one.
“The Browns have already demonstrated over the past two seasons that they can pivot from a dropback passer to a dual-threat quarterback and vice versa. That said, the Browns won’t prioritize finding a veteran quarterback who matches the style of their rookie," Cabot wrote. "They’ll acquire the best veteran they can find, and the best rookie, and adjust accordingly."
So, basically, Cabot is expecting the Browns to add a pair of quarterbacks in the coming months.
A popular opinion has been that Cleveland will look to sign Kirk Cousins if the Atlanta Falcons cut him, but Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith may also be emerging as an option.
Regardless, it's looking like the Browns may not shock us by selecting a non-quarterback with the second overall pick after all, which is definitely good news.
Let's be honest: Cleveland needs to get its quarterback conundrum solved as soon as possible, and if that means just drafting one at No. 2 and signing a veteran to bridge the gap, then so be it.