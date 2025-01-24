Insider Drops New Intel on Browns' Potential Myles Garrett Trade
The Cleveland Browns are entering an absolutely critical offseason in which they will have to make a litany of difficult decisions, and one of them is deciding what to do with Myles Garrett.
Garrett has made it very clear that he does not want to be a part of a rebuild, so there has been some speculation that the Browns could trade him.
While Cleveland has not yet shown any indication that it would be willing to move Garrett, Browns insider Zac Jackson feels that a potential trade could be possible.
"I’d be willing to trade Myles Garrett," Jackson wrote. "I’d be discreet about it in the coming weeks and be reluctant to do it for anything less than an exorbitant return, but I’d be seeking that return from a willing team. It might be out there."
There would absolutely be a plethora of teams lining up to acquire Garrett, so there is very little question that Cleveland would bring in a massive haul for the superstar defensive end.
That being said, Jackson does not expect a trade to occur and thinks there is more of a chance that the Browns would actually give Garrett a contract extension.
"I don’t think there’s much chance the Browns actually trade Garrett," Jackson wrote. "Teams will call, and Cleveland might listen, but the four-time first-team All-Pro taking his frustrations public in December was probably part human reaction to the Browns’ crash and part negotiating tactic. ... So what does the first stage of the offseason probably look like? The Browns find a bridge quarterback, give Garrett a raise and extension (potentially lowering his current 2025 cap number of $19.7 million) ..."
Garrett is currently under contract through 2026.
It would definitely be interesting to see how both sides approach this situation.
The 29-year-old racked up 47 tackles and 14 sacks this season.