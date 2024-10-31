Insider Offers Subtle Warning About New Browns QB
Jameis Winston looked like a superstar for the Cleveland Browns during his debut start for the team last week against the Baltimore Ravens. He put up massive numbers and ended up leading his team to a huge win over a Super Bowl contender.
While he played extremely well, completing 27 of his 41 pass attempts for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, there are reasons for caution about getting too excited.
Immediately following that performance, some fans started talking about Winston being the quarterback of the future. Could that end up happening? Sure, but those high expectations could also come crashing down throughout the rest of the season.
One game is not nearly enough to start annointing a new franchise quarterback.
Mary Kay Cabot, a Browns' insider, has offered a subtle warning to fans about tempering their enthusiasm "just a bit."
She thinks he has a major opportunity to prove himself throughout the rest of the season. But, she's interested to see what he looks like moving forward and what he does with the opportunity ahead of him.
“Let’s temper the enthusiasm just a little bit. See if it’s something to build on. See what it looks like going forward."
Cabot makes a very good point. The Ravens did play their worst game of the season and they missed some chances to make big plays against Winston. He was far from perfect throughout the game.
Fans should absolutely be excited about the performance he was able to put together. For the first time all season, the passing game looked dynamic. The offense showed the potential of being lethal.
That is a change that Winston brought to the field. He deserves credit for being able to make that happen.
All of that being said, overreacting to one game is always dangerous. Anything could happen in the coming weeks and Winston needs to prove that he can be consistent week in and week out before anything more is made of his performance.
Hopefully, he's able to continue playing at the level that he showed last week. If he does that, he could very well earn a role with the team for the future.