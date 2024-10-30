Insider Reveals Major Report About Browns' Leadership
The Cleveland Browns are heading into a very murky future. Despite a big win last week, they are just 2-6 and it seems plausible that they could be headed towards a rebuild.
Deshaun Watson is still under contract for big money over the next two years, but the team is clearly needing change. They could opt to pursue a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. Depending on how the season finishes out, the Browns could have a very high draft pick to work with.
Some have questioned whether or not Cleveland would consider a coaching or general manager change. No one truly knows the answer to that question, but the questions are valid.
That being said, one NFL insider has made a report with an answer to that question.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that he thinks the Browns are very happy with their current situation. He doesn't seen anything that leads him to believe any changes will be made.
“I don’t have any reason to believe either of those guys are in trouble. Jimmy Haslam and the ownership group really have wanted the model that they have right now for a long time," Breer said.
There are legitimate concerns about both Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry. Both of them have made some errors.
Stefanski seems like a much safer bet to stick around. Berry, on the other hand, has the Watson trade on his record. That could very well go down as the worst trade in NFL history.
At this point in time, they both may be safe. Cleveland may opt to keep them around for at least one more season. Berry should certainly be on the hot seat at this point in time.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening with the Browns moving forward. It sounds like leadership might be safe, but there will be a ton of tough decisions that have to be made.
For Cleveland to turn things around and get back on track, they'll need to make quite a few perfectly right choices. Hopefully, the Browns are putting their trust in the right leaders to make those choices.