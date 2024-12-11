Insider Unveils a Massive Problem the Browns Must Fix
The Cleveland Browns have suffered through a brutal 2024 NFL season. Heading into Week 15, they are just 3-10 and are headed towards a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Coming into the season, the Browns felt that they were a playoff team. Clearly, things have not gone according to plan.
Looking at the cause of the issues, there are a few factors in play. First and foremost, the Deshaun Watson mistake has completely cripped the franchise. They have not had good draft capital and their quarterback play has been horrible.
Speaking of their draft capital, Cleveland has not done a good job drafting with what they have had. That is a glaring issue that needs to be fixed.
Tony Grossi, a Browns' insider and an ESPN radio host in the city, believes that to start turning things around the team needs to start drafting better.
He bluntly stated that "this team does not draft terrifically."
Andrew Berry and the front office have failed Cleveland over the last few years. This is the offseason that they need to start turning things around.
While they won't have a lot of money to spend in free agency due to the Watson contract, they will have a lot of draft capital compared to past years. They cannot afford to miss on their picks this time around.
Obviously, the pressure is on. If the Browns do not take a step forward next season, sweeping changes could occur. Another season like they have had in 2024 could mean the end of Berry and possibly even head coach Kevin Stefanski.
There have been so few reasons to be optimistic about the future in Cleveland that fans are wanting to see something happen in the offseason.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of approach the Browns have heading into the offseason. They need to be as aggressive as possible, but they have to make the right choices.
Hopefully, this will be the offseason that they start getting things turned around and Cleveland can get back on the right track starting in 2025.