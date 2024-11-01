Insider Unveils Browns Players Most Likely To Be Traded
The Cleveland Browns have already sent Amari Cooper packing, but what other players will they deal before the NFL trade deadline?
Zac Jackson of The Athletic has revealed a couple of names to watch: edge rusher Za'Darius Smith and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson.
"If the Browns make a move between Sunday night and Tuesday, I think the two most likely players to be traded are veteran defensive linemen Za’Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson," Jackson wrote. "Smith because he’s still a good player at a premium position; Tomlinson because he’s still a solid player, and the Browns have depth at defensive tackle."
Smith's name has been very hot in trade speculation recently, and it seems like only a matter of time before the three-time Pro Bower is dealt.
The 32-year-old has logged 22 tackles and five sacks in what has been a very impressive bounceback season this year. For comparison's sake, he totaled just 27 tackles and 5.5 sacks in all of 2023.
With the Browns also having Myles Garrett and numerous other edge rushers on the roster, Smith becomes expendable, especially considering that his contract expires at the end of the year.
Meanwhile, Tomlinson is under contract through 2026, which actually makes him a very valuable asset given his productivity.
He has posted only 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks thus far in 2024, but his presence on the interior of the defensive line plays a significant role in stuffing the run.
Last year, the 30-year-old registered 28 stops and three sacks.
Cleveland should be able to land solid returns for both players.