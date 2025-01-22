Intriguing Rookie QB Could Be Perfect Fit For Browns New OC
Step one of fixing the Cleveland Browns offense is already complete after the franchise selected tight ends coach Tommy Rees to be the team's next offensive coordinator. The move should also come with a shift back to Kevin Stefanski's offense, and a new quarterback to captain it.
The quest for a new signal caller could be solved pretty easily if the Browns decide to use the No. 2 overall pick to draft one of the top rookies in the class between Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and and Miami's Cam Ward. At this stage though it's unclear what the Browns intentions are with the second pick and if they decide neither of those QBs are a fit for their offense then they'll likely trade back and use whatever first-round pick they have on a different position.
If that were to happen it's still likely that the Browns could target a rookie QB in a different round of the draft and there's an obvious option at their disposal in the form of Alabama Crimson Tide signal caller Jalen Milroe. Rees' presence on the coaching staff and his new role as OC actually makes a potential pairing with Milroe even more intriguing.
Rees was Alabama's offensive coordinator in 2023 during Milroe's sophomore campaign, a season that culminated in a trip to the College Football Playoff. During that year, Milroe completed over 65% of his passes for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and just six interceptions, rushing for an additional 531 yards and 12 scores.
Much has been made about Milroe regressing as passer in 2024, completing slightly less passes for just 10 more yards, while tossing 16 touchdowns and 11 picks. A reunion with Rees may just help bring out the best in Milroe at the next level.
It remains to be seen how the Browns feel about Milroe as a prospect at this point but as they evaluate this quarterback class in the months ahead he could emerge as a viable option should they decide to wait on drafting one until later in the draft.