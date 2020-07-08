Ivy League News Real Cause For Concern

According to a number of reports, the Ivy League is going to announce fall sports will not be played this fall. They are also not going to allow winter sports to begin until 2021.

The Ivy League was the canary in the coal mine when it came to both winter and spring sports, cancelling both well ahead of every other conference. They may attempt to play these sports in the spring, but that's not clear at this point. NFL prospects may not participate in the spring.

The Ivy League is a long way from the NFL, but it is certainly something the NFL is monitoring as they determine how they will attempt to play this season. This is coming on the heels as Cornell graduate and Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter is accusing the NFL of not caring about player safety as the league still wants to play two preseason games.

The NFL is extremely motivated to have a season as are its players, but the last thing they want to be doing is trying to play a season when no other football is happening. If other colleges or entire conferences follow suit with the Ivy League, which is located in an area of the country where COVID-19's saturation isn't as high, the domino effect may cause real issues for the league.

The NFL cannot simply play in the Spring. They can try to wait a month or two, but there is a drop dead date that will come into play and delaying the season may not make enough of a difference.

Nothing the Ivy League does guarantees anything will happen anywhere else, but they took criticism for shutting down sports too early in the winter when they were right all along, so it cannot simply be dismissed.