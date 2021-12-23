JC Tretter Announces he Has COVID-19, Browns Activate Two Others

Cleveland Browns will be without their starting center against the Green Bay Packer, get a couple players back from the COVID-19 list.

JC Tretter has never missed a game for the Cleveland Brown in his five years with the team. Tretter has been an iron man at his position, but will now miss Cleveland’s next game. Browns’ center announced he has tested positive for COVID-19, so he won’t get the chance to play against his former team.

Tretter, the NFLPA President has been an advocate for the players during the fight against COVID-19. Last week he fought for the game to happen so both teams would get game checks. It should be noted that Tretter is having mild symptoms as well. Nick Harris is the team’s backup center at the moment.

Browns will welcome back safety Grant Delpit and offensive tackle James Hudson from the COVID-19 list. In these times it seems as soon as you get someone back, you lose someone else to the list. Both Delpit and Hudson were unable to play against the Las Vegas Raiders. Delpit will be heavily needed against the Packers, a very good offense.

Cleveland continues to deal with COVID-19 cases, like majority of the league. It’s a bad time to be missing players, something the Browns will have to battle through.

