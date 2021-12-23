Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    JC Tretter Announces he Has COVID-19, Browns Activate Two Others

    Cleveland Browns will be without their starting center against the Green Bay Packer, get a couple players back from the COVID-19 list.
    Author:

    JC Tretter has never missed a game for the Cleveland Brown in his five years with the team. Tretter has been an iron man at his position, but will now miss Cleveland’s next game. Browns’ center announced he has tested positive for COVID-19, so he won’t get the chance to play against his former team.

    Tretter, the NFLPA President has been an advocate for the players during the fight against COVID-19. Last week he fought for the game to happen so both teams would get game checks. It should be noted that Tretter is having mild symptoms as well. Nick Harris is the team’s backup center at the moment.

    Browns will welcome back safety Grant Delpit and offensive tackle James Hudson from the COVID-19 list. In these times it seems as soon as you get someone back, you lose someone else to the list. Both Delpit and Hudson were unable to play against the Las Vegas Raiders. Delpit will be heavily needed against the Packers, a very good offense.

    Cleveland continues to deal with COVID-19 cases, like majority of the league. It’s a bad time to be missing players, something the Browns will have to battle through.

    Report: Expect Cleveland Browns to be a Player For Deshaun Watson

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Browns center JC Tretter (64) blocks for Baker Mayfield during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] BrownsTretter
    Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) snaps the ball against Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Leah Stauffer-USA TODAY Sports
    Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan (7) on the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Takkarist McKinley (55) is carted off the field during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
