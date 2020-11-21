SI.com
Jack Conklin and Cody Parkey Off COVID-19 List, Multiple Brought Up From Practice Squad

BrandonLittle

Despite any worry that the Cleveland Browns will be down a tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles, it will not hold true. The team has activated right tackle Jack Conklin from the reserve/covid-19 list. If Conklin was not able to go, the team was looking at starting Kendall Lamm. All the less, Conklin will be good to go.

Also, activated from the covid-19 list was kicker Cody Parkey, another player linked as a close contact to a positive test. Parkey is 11-for-12 on field goal attempts this season and has played well.

Fullback Andy Janovich remains out with a positive covid-19 test, Cleveland activated Johnny Stanton from the practice squad to replace the bulldozer. Stanton has been a pro for a couple of years out of UNLV.

Guard Michael Dunn was elevated from the practice squad to give the team some depth at guard. Swing tackle Chris Hubbard is out with a positive test as well, Dunn adds another body there. Wyatt Teller has been battling a calf injury, so it provides some security there too. Dunn has not done much since coming into the NFL, he was an All-Big Ten level player while at Maryland.

The biggest scare is playing without Myles Garrett, there simply isn’t anyone that can replace his production. Cleveland just has to hope for gang-production from multiple of their defensive ends. The team elevated Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad and he joins Olivier Vernon, Adrian Clayborn, Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson as the team’s pass rushers against the Eagles.

Some good news that was expected a day before the Browns host the Eagles, getting back their right tackle, as well as their kicker. Cleveland is prepared to use some depth if they have to, if there recent moves mean anything. 

