Jack Conklin Day to Day With Hamstring

Monday, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced right tackle Jack Conklin was day to day with a hamstring. Guard Michael Dunn and corner Robert Jackson were also day to day with injuries sustained in the wildcard game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that right tackle Jack Conklin (hamstring), Michael Dunn (calf) and corner Robert Jackson (hamstring) are day to day.

The Browns are hoping to get a significant amount of good news this week with the return of several coaches and players like Joel Bitonio, Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but right tackle Jack Conklin left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return.

Conklin sustained the injury in the quarter and was furious as he walked back to the Browns locker room for further evaluation. He emerged in the third quarter, still in his pads and uniform but without his helmet, to cheer on his teammates.

Kendall Lamm stepped in and did a fine job in his stead, but Conklin is a first team All-Pro. The Browns are simply a better football team, particularly running the ball with Conklin on the field.

The Browns are heading to Kansas City to play the Chiefs in the divisional round and it's either win or go home, so if Conklin can play, he almost certainly will. He went into the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury and battling with an illness.

Dunn started the first game of his NFL career and did an outstanding job in place of left guard Joel Bitonio. He suffered a calf injury and couldn't finish the game, but in a game where the team was hoping he could just survive, he was a major reason they were dominant early.

The Browns are hoping to get Bitonio back this week. The second team All-Pro has been tremendous this season, but the Browns got an uncanny performance from Dunn.

Robert Jackson started the previous two games at corner in place of Denzel Ward and gave everything he had. Often, it was an absolute struggle and the Steelers went after him relentlessly the past two weeks.

The Browns are hoping to have both Ward and Johnson back, but if Jackson can go, he will likely return to his role on special teams as a gunner.

