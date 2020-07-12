Browns, Third Round Pick Jacob Phillips Agree To Contract

Jacob Phillips, third round pick out of LSU, has agreed to terms on his rookie deal with the Cleveland Browns. This means the Browns have half of their class from LSU signed with Grant Delpit the lone draft pick left to come to terms.

Phillips, just 21 years old, was the leading tackler on the Tigers as they went on to a 15-0 record and the national championship. A solid athlete, he's been lauded repeatedly by the Browns organization for his intelligence.

Phillips processes information quickly and plays fast, able to get down hill and attack the run at a pretty high level. There are questions with his ability to consistently take on contact, but he's at his best when he beats the opponent to the spot.

Pretty good at picking up backs out of the backfield, Phillips is comfortable playing with his hips towards the line of scrimmage. He has limited experience and looks uncomfortable when asked to flip his hips and have his back to the football.

The Browns have mentioned repeatedly how open the competition is at linebacker this year. Even though this year might inherently favor returning players due to a lack of on field reps, Phillips does have a real chance to be a factor in the linebacker rotation this year.

He played a weak side linebacker position at LSU. The Browns are cross training their linebackers to be able to play both positions, suggesting that the only meaningful difference for them is where they'd be lining up on the field. That still seems the likely position where Phillips would land, but he could be in the mix to play middle linebacker as well.