BrownsDigest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Featured Content

Browns, Third Round Pick Jacob Phillips Agree To Contract

Pete Smith

Jacob Phillips, third round pick out of LSU, has agreed to terms on his rookie deal with the Cleveland Browns. This means the Browns have half of their class from LSU signed with Grant Delpit the lone draft pick left to come to terms.

Phillips, just 21 years old, was the leading tackler on the Tigers as they went on to a 15-0 record and the national championship. A solid athlete, he's been lauded repeatedly by the Browns organization for his intelligence.

Phillips processes information quickly and plays fast, able to get down hill and attack the run at a pretty high level. There are questions with his ability to consistently take on contact, but he's at his best when he beats the opponent to the spot.

Pretty good at picking up backs out of the backfield, Phillips is comfortable playing with his hips towards the line of scrimmage. He has limited experience and looks uncomfortable when asked to flip his hips and have his back to the football.

The Browns have mentioned repeatedly how open the competition is at linebacker this year. Even though this year might inherently favor returning players due to a lack of on field reps, Phillips does have a real chance to be a factor in the linebacker rotation this year.

He played a weak side linebacker position at LSU. The Browns are cross training their linebackers to be able to play both positions, suggesting that the only meaningful difference for them is where they'd be lining up on the field. That still seems the likely position where Phillips would land, but he could be in the mix to play middle linebacker as well.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Myles Garrett Pioneer The Contract Structure Pat Mahomes Didn't?

The disappointing aspect of the Pat Mahomes deal with the Kansas City Chiefs was that it didn't end up being based off of a percentage of the salary cap as had been reported. Myles Garrett, currently negotiating an extension with the Cleveland Browns, might consider going that route.

Pete Smith

by

Dopeitsparish

NFL Personnel Votes On Best Running Backs In League, Appear Too Low On Cleveland’s Nick Chubb

In today’s NFL there are a ton of good running backs. In a project conducted by ESPN, they list the best running backs according to NFL personnel. Nick Chubb appears to be to low on this one.

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Announce Plan For 2020 Season Ticket Holders

With things still remaining uncertain, the Cleveland Browns have went forward with plans for the 2020 season ticket holders.

BrandonLittle

Ivy League News Real Cause For Concern

Multiple reports are saying the Ivy League is going to announce they will not play sports this fall. There are some suggesting they may try to play them in the spring, but that's not an option for the NFL.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

2020 Fantasy Outlook: Reasons To Avoid Odell Beckham

As fantasy owners prepare to pick their teams this year, there are some players that will come with a level of risk that might be prohibitive. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham could be great, but there are reasons to be cautious.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett Launches A 5K Run To Support Alzheimers

Myles Garrett is back in the news for more charitable work, which shows who he has become at this point in his career.

BrandonLittle

Baltimore Ravens Implement Plan For Fans That Could Be An Example For The Rest Of The NFL

The Baltimore Ravens are putting together a plan for fans when it comes to seating and season ticket holders. Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL could very well do something similar.

BrandonLittle

Browns Sign Jedrick Wills To Fully Guaranteed Contract

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with first round pick Jedrick Wills, who signed his four-year contract worth $19.702 million on Tuesday.

Pete Smith

by

BrandonLittle

Unsolicited Advice For David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku switched agents and demanded a trade last week. Rather than telling him what he wants to hear, focusing on how he can best help himself now and going forward.

Pete Smith

Fallout From the Olivier Vernon Deal

The move to sign Olivier Vernon to a renegotiated deal clears up the defensive line situation for the Cleveland Browns, but it does have some ramifications for the Browns as well as Jadeveon Clowney.

Pete Smith