Jadeveon Clowney Returns to Practice Friday Along with Michael Dunn

The Cleveland Browns welcomed back both defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and Michael Dunn to practice on Friday. Clowney had missed the previous two days with an illness while Dunn had been dealing with a back injury.

After missing Wednesday and Thursday due to illness, Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice on Friday. The expectation has always been that he would be good to go against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Reserve offensive lineman Michael Dunn also returned to practice after dealing with an back injury that kept him out the last few weeks. Dunn has established himself as arguably the best backup on the Browns offensive line, so having him back on the path to returning to full strength is valuable.

Clowney, one of the biggest free agent acquisitions of the offseason, tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Practicing Friday clears him to start the debut across from Myles Garrett, something he has been excited about since he signed with the team.

The former number one overall pick has not participated in training camp for three seasons due to injuries, so he has noted how he feels good physically ahead of this year. The expectation is he will contribute at both defensive end and be moved inside at points.

Clowney was signed to replace Olivier Vernon, who suffered an Achilles' injury at the end of the 2020 season, but was someone the team pursued the previous year as well. The Browns like his combination of physicality and ability to play up and down the line, allowing the defense more options in how they want to attack the defense.

Clowney missed much of last season with a knee injury and was unable to record a sack, so he is looking to bounce back in a big way for the Browns.

