Jaguars Josh Allen Will Be Out Against Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone announced on Monday that pass rusher Josh Allen will be out for a significant amount of time, which includes the Cleveland Browns.

Allen sustained a knee injury that will keep him out for the foreseeable future. Marrone refused to get into the specific details of the injury, but said it did not result in ligament damage.

Often referred to as 'Good' Josh Allen, he is the team's best pass rusher and leads the team in sacks this season. He's the team's best defensive lineman and one of the best players on the defense that has been stripped down and mortgaged for draft picks.

The Jaguars may need to rely on Aaron Lynch and Leon Jacobs to fill in some of the gaps in their defensive line, but the Jaguars really don't have a great answer for the loss of Allen.

At this point, they may be content to bottom out and play for a draft pick. At 1-9, the team has played a number of opponents tough, but have lost their last nine and they don't gain much by winning at this point.

The team is already going to be without Andrew Norwell at left guard, so the Jaguars are going to be compromised on both sides, which is where the Browns have arguably their biggest advantage, even without Myles Garrett.

The Browns are already pretty excited at the possibility they might get to see the sun this week when they travel to Jacksonville after a month straight of games with wind and rain. Now, they might not only see the sun, but they'll be going against a team without their best pass rusher.