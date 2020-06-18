Jamal Adams Officially Requests Permission To Seek Trade From Jets, Browns Should Be Interested

Dating back to last year, New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has signaled his dissatisfaction with the team. This year, he's made it clear he wants a lucrative contract extension from the team before the season to secure his future as well as make it official he's the man to lead the defense.

The Jets have had the mindset that they want another year of star play from Adams before making that move following the trend of recent superstars to get massive contracts early in their rookie deals.

Apparently fed up after venting some of his frustration on social media, Adams has officially requested the permission to seek a trade from the team according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. The Jets can simply tell him no, but Adams has been building up to this for a while and the team may want to maximize his value through trade if they can get what they want for their biggest star.

Previously, there have been reports it would cost a 1st and 3rd round pick.

The problem for Adams getting a deal now is the same reason he wants a deal now more than ever. With COVID-19 potentially eliminating fans from attending games and the season in question as a whole, there is a belief that the salary cap could drop in 2021. That could mean a smaller contract for Adams in addition to putting himself at risk for another year without a contract.

The fact that Adams wants the ability to negotiate his own trade would suggest he's going to try to get his way to the Dallas Cowboys, where it is widely believed he wants to play. So much so that Mike Fisher of CowboysSI has wondered if he would take a hometown discount if it meant playing in Dallas.

The Cleveland Browns should be interested in Adams, because he's the prototype safety for the scheme they are installing under defensive coordinator Joe Woods. He has the ability to play strong, operate at linebacker and is effective in coverage. Pairing him with rookie second round pick Grant Delpit would give them an impressive tandem of LSU Tigers to install on the back end of their defense, adding another superstar to their defense.

Adams is only set to make about $3.5 million for 2020 which fits in perfectly with the plans the Browns have to rollover a significant amount of money into 2021, allowing them the flexibility to pay Adams, Myles Garrett and continue adding to their roster in hopes of making a Super Bowl run in 2021 and 2022.

If Adams is truly on the block, the Browns should absolutely be in the discussion and it's a move that fits where the team is now as well as making a talented team far more credible on the defensive side of the ball along with Garrett and Denzel Ward.

Adam Schefter tweeted out a list of what he is reporting are the teams that Adams would welcome a trade.

The Browns are not on it.