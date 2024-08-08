Jameis Winston Reveals Extremely Bold Prediction for Browns’ Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns are entering a pivotal season at the quarterback position in 2024. Deshaun Watson is looking to revitalize his career after two brutal seasons to start his tenure with the Browns.
Not only is he hoping to get his career back on track, he's actually playing to potential save it. If he has a third straight bad year, there is a good chance that Cleveland would begin looking to replace him and move on from him.
Despite all of the pressure facing Watson this season, he is ready to face the challenege.
Jameis Winston, the backup quarterback for the Browns, spoke out glowingly about Watson. Not only did he defend his teammate against the criticism, he boldly predicted that Watson will end up winning a Super Bowl.
Needless to say, that is a very bold take from Winston.
Watson has overcome a lot of adversity throughout his career. There is also no denying the talent that he possesses. However, the facts of the situation are that he has not come close to playing up to his potential for a few years now.
Cleveland can only hope that Winston's opinion ends up becoming reality. If it doesn't, they'll have a major question mark at quarterback for the future.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, the Browns have put together a very talented offense. If Watson plays well and Nick Chubb can return to the field from injury, they have an opportunity to be very special.
Rumors have also been running rampant that Brandon Aiyuk could be traded to Cleveland. He would give them even more playmaking and would become an upgrade at the No. 1 wide receiver position for Watson.
It will be interesting to see what the 2024 season has in store for Watson. Clearly, Winston believes in his teammate. But, if Watson struggles, Winston will be the one to replace him under center.