Giants Place Top Corner James Bradberry on Reserve/COVID-19, Will Be Out Against Browns

The New York Giants placed corner James Bradberry on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which means he will be out against the Cleveland Browns.
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Giants announced on Thursday they were placing corner James Bradberry on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which means he will be out when the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Bradberry joins offensive coordinator Jason Garrett as members of the Giants that will be unavailable in their game against the Browns. The Giants classified him as a close contact and he will not be able to return in time to play on Sunday, but should be available for their game the following week.

The biggest reason the Giants have been able to win games as of late including four in a row has been their defense. Losing one of their top defensive players puts them at a significant disadvantage as they hope to win the NFC East division over the Washington Football Team.

The Giants haven't won a game where they have allowed the opponent to score over 20 and losing their top corner will make that more difficult, especially as the Browns have scored 83 points in their last eight quarters, led by Baker Mayfield, who has thrown for 677 yards and six touchdowns as well as running in another over that span.

Losing Bradberry is a brutal loss for the Giants secondary. Worse when considering their options to play behind him are a massive drop off and either mediocre or unproven, so they go from a having a strength at that position to having another liability in a defense that can ill afford it. It's adding pressure to an offense that hasn't proven to be much of a scoring threat this season.

Dec 13, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson (19) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
