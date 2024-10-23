James Winston Extends Olive Branch To Cleveland Browns Fans
It was a tense scene in the Cleveland Browns locker room on Sunday, following a 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But it wasn't because the team lost it's fifth game in a row and dropped to 1-6 on the season.
After suffering what is now confirmed as a season-ending Achilles injury, certain pockets of the stadium seemed to celebrate the fact that controversial QB Deshaun Watson was down on the field and about to be replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson. After the game, numerous players expressed their displeasure with Browns fans for their reaction during that moment. None were more vocal than veteran backup QB Jameis Winston.
While his impassioned sermon made headlines, three days later he was ready to extend an olive branch to Browns fans as he prepares to take command of the offense in Week 8.
“I feel like I made it very clear of my love and passion for these fans and how grateful we are that they are passionate fans," Winston said. "I just know that there’s a way to do things and there’s a way not to do things. And I’m not saying that every fan made that decision to act in that way. So, if you are concerned about that, man, just pull up to the game and let’s show up. Let’s show up and show out. And whatever you feel, let it be felt. But we need you. I think it’s so important when you have a storied fan base to support their team, and I know we cannot do it without them.”
The aftermath of the incident has highlighted the disconnect that exists between fans and the players on their favorite team throughout the week. But Winston's message was a step towards both sides moving forward.
With Watson done for the season, the Browns are looking to do the same with Winston as the team's new starter at QB. Along with head coach Kevin Stefanski announcing that he's handing over offensive play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey it's clear Cleveland is trying anything to get a 1-6 season back on track.
It's been several years since Winston last started under center. The 10-year-veteran opened up the 2021 campaign as the Saints starting QB and orchestrated a 5-2 start before a torn ACL ended his season. One year later, Winston started the first three games for New Orleans but suffered multiple fractures in his back and missed several weeks. Upon his return to the field he had been demoted to second string, making Week 3 of that season his last start.
That will change on Sunday. And while the circumstances that thrust Winston into the starting role are less than ideal, he is appreciative of the opportunity to lead this team against Baltimore this weekend, and potentially beyond.
“I’m extremely grateful to have yet another opportunity to do what the Lord has called me to do in the NFL, and that’s to be a starting NFL quarterback," said Winston. So, I’m beyond grateful for this and I am prepared, and I will do my very best.”