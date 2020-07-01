BrownsDigest
Jarvis Landry Announces Jarvis Landry Builds Winners Foundation

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry announced via his instagram that he's establishing the Jarvis Landry Builds Winners Foundation. It's a non-profit aimed at helping children and families facing socioeconomic hardships as well as chronic illnesses. The foundation will focus on major cities he played near or in during his career, including New Orleans for his LSU days, Miami for the Dolphins and Cleveland for the Browns.

Landry has been one of the most outspoken members of the Cleveland Browns in light of protests and fighting against injustice. Much of his reactions were based in emotions and feeling the pain of so many as they watched Black people murdered on camera.

He was involved in a project that resulted in a video addressing the NFL about its bad track record on issues of race. It included any number of NFL stars including teammate Odell Beckham and almost immediately forced Roger Goodell to respond.

As Landry explains in his post to Instagram, he's spent much of his time since then thinking about how he could make a difference. Not satisfied with just donating or working towards something, this was about his ability to lead the change and this was the result.

Unfortunately, Landry announced this initiative while simultaneously having to explain that they wouldn't be able to do anything this summer due to COVID-19 concerns. While he plans to do more next summer, he appears to be looking into what he can still do now until he's able to start what he envisioned in earnest, hopefully starting next year.

While Roger Goodell Stumbled Onto The Right Answer, Some Browns Must Clarify Troubling Relationship With Barstool

As clips of Barstool employees are being posted pointing out just how often they've trafficked in racism comes to light, Roger Goodell looks smarter for having turned down when he won an auction. Members of the Cleveland Browns, however, who say they are antiracist have ties to the company, which is a a troubling stance to take.

Report: NFL Shortening Preseason, Weeks One and Four Gone.

Most knew the league would have to take more steps to battle the pandemic, this is just the latest.

Baker Mayfield Named The Best College Quarterback Of The Last Decade

Baker Mayfield was excellent once he found his place at Oklahoma, Pro Football Focus goes out on a limb and says he’s the best of the last decade.

CBS Ranks All-Time Compensatory Selections, Two Browns Make The List

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports ranked the best compensatory picks in NFL history and two Cleveland Browns made the list. Bernie Kosar was a given, but the other was a little surprising.

Former GM Mike Tannenbaum: Baker Mayfield Will Be On Short Leash

Former general manager Mike Tannenbaum was on ESPN's Get Up and made a few interesting proclamations about the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation and Baker Mayfield.

Odell Beckham Jr. Shuts Down Any Trade Rumors, “We Got Unfinished Business”

Odell Beckham Jr. is an important part of the Cleveland Browns future plans the staff and front office made clear, as did he with the fact he wants to be in Cleveland.

Jadeveon Clowney's Preferred Preferred Destinations Per Report

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network is reporting that free agent defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney has two preferred destinations, but there is a catch.

Conor Orr Gets It Right On Browns Most Underrated Player

Conor Orr of TheMMQB went through every roster and selected the most underrated player for each team and he gets it right with the Cleveland Browns.

Schefter: Browns Spoke To Cam Newton

Per his podcast, The Adam Schefter Podcast, the Browns were the only other team aside from the New England Patriots to reach out to Cam Newton this offseason.

Odell Beckham Jr Reached Out To Cam Newton To Congratulate Him After Signing With The New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr and Cam Newton have put in some work together recently, Beckham reached out after the signing of Newton with the New England Patriots to congratulate him.

