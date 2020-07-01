Jarvis Landry Announces Jarvis Landry Builds Winners Foundation

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry announced via his instagram that he's establishing the Jarvis Landry Builds Winners Foundation. It's a non-profit aimed at helping children and families facing socioeconomic hardships as well as chronic illnesses. The foundation will focus on major cities he played near or in during his career, including New Orleans for his LSU days, Miami for the Dolphins and Cleveland for the Browns.

Landry has been one of the most outspoken members of the Cleveland Browns in light of protests and fighting against injustice. Much of his reactions were based in emotions and feeling the pain of so many as they watched Black people murdered on camera.

He was involved in a project that resulted in a video addressing the NFL about its bad track record on issues of race. It included any number of NFL stars including teammate Odell Beckham and almost immediately forced Roger Goodell to respond.

As Landry explains in his post to Instagram, he's spent much of his time since then thinking about how he could make a difference. Not satisfied with just donating or working towards something, this was about his ability to lead the change and this was the result.

Unfortunately, Landry announced this initiative while simultaneously having to explain that they wouldn't be able to do anything this summer due to COVID-19 concerns. While he plans to do more next summer, he appears to be looking into what he can still do now until he's able to start what he envisioned in earnest, hopefully starting next year.