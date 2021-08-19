Jarvis Landry on Chiefs Playoff Loss: "We Can Play With These Types of Teams"

In an interview with Jim Rome, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry touches on a number of topics ranging from the end of last season to this year, both from an individual and team standpoint, the future of the team and his legacy.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was a guest on the Jim Rome Show and noted the heartbreak of the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but also showed that they are capable of playing with the best teams in the league.

Landry also mentioned how that game and the last season was evidence of the mental toughness this team. This is the culture they are trying to instill under head coach Kevin Stefanski. He noted the various curveballs the team faced including COVID-19 protocols.

The interview touches on quite a bit that Browns fans would enjoy from the playoffs last year to what the team is trying to be, to some insight into his own health, both physically and emotionally as well where the team is headed this offseason.

Asked about legacy and how he wants to be remembered, Landry put aside numbers and focused on being a teammate, a man and a father. He still hopes to have a Super Bowl ring to complete his journey as well. Landry did admit he does think of the Hall of Fame and hopes to receive that honor at some point.

Landry also touched on the video series he has been releasing on YouTube and the various insights provided with his all-access look at Camp Mayfield, when the receivers were working out with Baker Mayfield in Austin, Texas.

In addition to seeing the work they put in, he also thought it was important to show the players increasing their chemistry after the workouts.

Landry also touched on his own health, including getting further away from the hip surgery from a year ago and dealing with broken ribs. He did note how difficult it was both mentally and emotionally, appreciating the support system both at home and provided by the Browns organization.

Landry does not feel like he played well last year, but feels confident this year in terms of his preparation.

READ MORE: Browns Cut Damion Square, Sign Jojo Ward