August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

Jarvis Landry on Chiefs Playoff Loss: "We Can Play With These Types of Teams"

In an interview with Jim Rome, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry touches on a number of topics ranging from the end of last season to this year, both from an individual and team standpoint, the future of the team and his legacy.
Author:
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was a guest on the Jim Rome Show and noted the heartbreak of the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but also showed that they are capable of playing with the best teams in the league.

Landry also mentioned how that game and the last season was evidence of the mental toughness this team. This is the culture they are trying to instill under head coach Kevin Stefanski. He noted the various curveballs the team faced including COVID-19 protocols.

The interview touches on quite a bit that Browns fans would enjoy from the playoffs last year to what the team is trying to be, to some insight into his own health, both physically and emotionally as well where the team is headed this offseason.

Asked about legacy and how he wants to be remembered, Landry put aside numbers and focused on being a teammate, a man and a father. He still hopes to have a Super Bowl ring to complete his journey as well. Landry did admit he does think of the Hall of Fame and hopes to receive that honor at some point.

Landry also touched on the video series he has been releasing on YouTube and the various insights provided with his all-access look at Camp Mayfield, when the receivers were working out with Baker Mayfield in Austin, Texas.

In addition to seeing the work they put in, he also thought it was important to show the players increasing their chemistry after the workouts.

Landry also touched on his own health, including getting further away from the hip surgery from a year ago and dealing with broken ribs. He did note how difficult it was both mentally and emotionally, appreciating the support system both at home and  provided by the Browns organization.

Landry does not feel like he played well last year, but feels confident this year in terms of his preparation.

READ MORE: Browns Cut Damion Square, Sign Jojo Ward

Browns Jarvis Landry catches a pass as NY Giants' James Bradberry defends during a joint practice on Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Berea, Ohio, at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal] Browns 8 20 16
News

Jarvis Landry on Chiefs Playoff Loss: "We Can Play With These Types of Teams"

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver JoJo Ward catches a pass during practice at State Farm Stadium August 12, 2020. This was the first day of training camp. Cardinals Training Camp
News

Browns Cut DT Damion Square, Sign WR Jojo Ward

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) calls a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Kyle Lauletta's Path to Become the Backup Quarterback, the Benefits for the Browns

D13EF7B2-8E67-4E54-B757-AB499E5E22F9
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Players We Still Want To See In The Preseason

Place Holder
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Jaguars Preseason Game Wrap Up

Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt (35) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

5 Musings on Browns Evolving Roster

Cleveland Browns, Running Back Nick Chubb Agree to 3-year Extension
News

Browns’ Nick Chubb Partnering With Chipotle In Good Cause To Feed Cleveland Area Athletes

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts after a run by running back Sandro Platzgummer (34) during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Combined Practices with Giants Matter More than You Think