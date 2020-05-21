Jarvis Landry's Rehab: It's All About Modality

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry had a conference call with the local media on Wednesday. As he was creating separation from a household with happy kids in it, he was asked quite a bit about his rehab from the hip surgery he underwent in February. Shaking the noise and occasionally the camera, he seemed pretty optimistic about his recovery, though the timeline appears unchanged.

“The rehab process is going great. It is just a little difficult, obviously, with some of the modality type of things that I have been doing and with quarantine and everything, I have not been able to have access to. That has kind of been the toughest part of it. Right now, I am a little bit ahead of schedule, but the most important thing right now is just taking it day by day. I can’t predict when exactly I will be able to feel, whether that is July, August or September, but obviously, my return date is sometime in August.”

Landry was asked if he's experiencing any challenges in rehabilitating his hip with the limitations placed on him due to COVID-19 concerns.

“It has not really been as limiting as you may think it is. I have had a great opportunity to continue to work with the doctors and the staff that have helped me throughout this whole process, whether it is the place that I go to now where Mike Barwis is helping me there. (Physical Therapist) Anthony (Trem) from the Cleveland Browns who is the PT has been doing an amazing job of checking in with me every morning and every afternoon to make sure that I am OK and sending me things to do, if I have any problems or soreness and tightness. I have also been working with one of my primary doctors Dr. Chad (Teague), as well, as far as on the modality side of I have learned how to cup myself and I have learned how to needle myself. You know those are just things that over time I have picked up, obviously, consulting with him first about what I am filling and where I am filling these things and what are the best modalities that I can do outside of jumping in the pool, riding the bike or something like that.”

Asked if he's done anything out of the box or old school due to the COVID-19 restrictions as it pertains to rehab, Landry has been a little creative.

“Not necessarily. A lot of the things have just kind of been further improvements on a lot of things that I have already had been doing. Continuing to make sure that I have the proper weight room set up here at my house. Obviously, when I go to see Mike Barwis, which he owns a facility, I am getting what I need from there, as well, with the time that I have and the time that I spent there. Everything has just kind of been enhanced from what I have always done in the past. Now, it has forced me to be more creative around the house with the workout equipment that I have and ordering new workout equipment to make sure that I can do the things that I need to do to make sure that I can play.”

Landry was asked if he considered going to Texas to be around Baker Mayfield and those guys working out. Landry chose not to, focusing on the rehab, but explained what he has been doing.