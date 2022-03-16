Jarvis Landry set to visit Atlanta Falcons

Jarvis Landry is set to start his free agent visits and one of them will be with the Atlanta Falcons, per a report.

Landry was expected to have some contenders after him, notably the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Now the Falcons look to be in the mix.

Atlanta is a team that is expected to meet with Deshaun Watson today. Another solid receiver would not hurt the recruiting pitch. Landry’s toughness and leadership would be beneficial for a younger offense that includes Kyle Pitts.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!